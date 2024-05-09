The Strangers: Chapter 1 Has Screened. See What People Are Saying About The Horror Reboot

While there are plenty of different subgenres within the horror realm, there’s something that’s just so unsettling about the ones based on a true story . Horror allows viewers a safe space to be scared, but if the events depicted on screen could really happen — or have happened to someone else — that safety net doesn’t feel quite so comforting. The Strangers explored one of those stories as one of the best horror movies of the 2000s , and now we’ll dive deeper into that world with The Strangers: Chapter 1. The upcoming horror movie has screened, and people are hitting social media with their initial reactions.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first of a planned trilogy from director Renny Harlin, which will serve as a prequel to the 2008 film and 2018 sequel. Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez star as Maya and Ryan, who are forced to spend the night in an isolated Airbnb after their car breaks down, where they are terrorized by three masked strangers. Raven Brunner writes that this version is missing something that original stars Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman brought to the table, but overall it’s a pleasing experience. The writer continues:

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a downright terrifying gorefest! While it sadly lacks the indie charm of the original, that’ll be the least of your worries once the bloodshed starts. Meh characters but interesting direction and plenty of mindless violence. Great time! We’re so back, baby!

The Hashtag Show tweets that Chapter 1 is a worthy addition to the franchise, and of all the horror movies we’ve already seen hit the 2024 movie schedule , fans of the genre won’t want to miss this one. The post reads:

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a stellar addition to the legacy! It brilliantly pays homage to the original while carving its own path. Finally, a spine-chilling horror film worth the wait this year!

Movie lover Kev writes that the suspense of The Strangers: Chapter 1 had his anxiety through the roof. As it tends to go in the horror genre, the terrorized parties apparently make some questionable choices, and the actors’ performances leave a little to be desired in the first act, but overall this is one worth checking out. He writes:

Honestly i loved it! Had some great scares and the way it sets up the next chapter was so good. I will admit that the acting in first half kind of felt CW’ish but when the action kicked in the main actors did amazing. … My anxiety was going through the ROOF the entire movie and i love that about the movie. So much great suspense. Even though the characters made QUESTIONABLE choices the movie was overall really great 🤭

Comparing the acting to something off The CW is fitting, given Madelaine Petsch’s role on Riverdale, which aired on that network, as well as Froy Gutierrez’s history on teen dramas like Teen Wolf and Cruel Summer. Still, Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky agrees the reboot is an overall success, and she advises audiences to stay for the credits in order to get a peek at what's to come in Chapter 2. Smith says:

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a suspenseful & intense thriller that will have viewers on the edge of their seat & begging for more. The cliffhanger ending is brutal & might leave some feeling unsatisfied. Stay for the mid-credit scene for a taste of what's next!

While there have been nit-picks made about The Strangers: Chapter 1, most of those who caught a screening still seem to think it’s a good movie. Shannon McGrew of Nightmarish , however, disagrees and — like one of the above comments — compares the project to a show on The CW. McGrew tweets:

The Strangers Chapter One completely misses the mark. It lacks the dread, suspense, and realism that made the first film so terrifying in favor of cheap jump scares and pretty people. This is def a film that’s more veered to the CW crowd.

Critics will be able to expand their thoughts next week ahead of the movie’s release to theaters on Friday, May 17. Will The Strangers’ “this could happen to you” approach be strong enough to make it one of the best horror movies of the year? We don't have to wait long to find out.