The Woman King Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Before

This has certainly been a year for some awesome movies. We’ve had Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jordan Peele’s latest horror, Nope, the terrifying Barbarian, and now we’re going to continue with some awesome releases for the whole world to see. The latest film as part of the 2022 movie release schedule that everyone is talking about is The Woman King , featuring a cast that is seriously the stuff of dreams.

We have stars like Viola Davis, John Boyega, and more as part of this epic historical drama that tells the real story of the all-female warrior unit called the Agojie, whose main job was to protect the kingdom of Dahomey in Africa when colonizers wished to overtake it. If you’re wondering where you might have seen The Woman King cast before, look no further, because I’m positive these faces are quite familiar to you.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Viola Davis (General Nanisca)

The star of The Woman King, Viola Davis, has truly been all over. In her latest film, she plays General Nanisca, a bad-ass in her own right and someone that I’m sure everyone wants to become, because wow, did Davis train like crazy for her role in this film. However, she has been featured in many other movies and TV shows, so it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if you have seen her prior to The Woman King.

Her biggest roles in film include Fences, The Help, Doubt, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, four films that garnered her Academy Award nominations, with one win for her portrayal in Fences. Some of her other biggest films that you might have seen her in include The Suicide Squad franchise, where she appeared as Amanda Waller in both films, Beautiful Creatures, Widows, Get On Up ( alongside Chadwick Boseman ), and more. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Black Adam , as well as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Davis has also appeared in television. One of her biggest roles was starring as Annalise Keating as part of the How To Get Away With Murder cast, but she’s also appeared in shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Scandal, and was a part of The First Lady cast , where she portrayed Michelle Obama. Truly, a brilliant actress.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Thuso Mbedu (Nawi)

Next up on the list, we have Nawi in The Woman King, who is portrayed by Thuso Mbedu. Fun fact, this is actually Mbedu’s first film that she has ever been in, and what a way to start off her film career, alongside Viola Davis. But, Thuso Mbedu has done plenty in television prior to her role in the historical epic.

She had a supporting role in the TV series, Scandal, as well as a lead role in Is’Thunzi and a recurring role in Shuga. Most recently, in 2021, she had a lead role in the amazing Amazon miniseries, The Underground Railroad, which was truly amazing and a show you should definitely check out if you haven’t seen it. I highly recommend it.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Lashana Lynch (Izogie)

Moving on, we now take a look at Izogie, another warrior in The Woman King, who is played by Lashana Lynch. Prior to her role in The Woman King, Lynch appeared in several films and movies.

One of her latest was actually portraying Maria Rambeau in both Captain Marvel and in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She also portrayed Nomi in the No Time to Die cast , as well as being in Brotherhood, Powder Room, and Fast Girls.

Lynch has also had several roles in television, with a recurring role in the series Bulletproof, as well as starring in Still Star-Crossed, and had a recurring role on Crims.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Sheila Atim (Amenza)

Next up, we take a look at Amenza, yet another amazing warrior in The Woman King, and she is portrayed by Sheila Atim. Like her co-star, Thuso Mbedu, she also had a starring role in the Amazon miniseries, The Underground Railroad, prior to her role in the historical epic, but has done plenty of other awesome projects, as well.

In terms of movies, she starred in the Halle Berry film , Bruised, on Netflix, and also appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She also had a part in 2022’s Disney+ version of Pinocchio . On television, she had a recurring role in both Harlots and Bounty Hunters, and was in The Feed, The Pale Horse, and The Irregulars.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Santo Ferreira)

We have a colonizer here in The Woman King, named Santo Ferreira, and he is portrayed by Hero Fiennes Tiffin . If that middle name sounds familiar, it’s because Tiffin is actually the nephew of the well-regarded actor, Ralph Fiennes, and he even got the chance to portray young Tom Riddle (a.k.a. Voldemort) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

However, you might know that name from somewhere else, as Tiffin is also the star of the popular Netflix young-adult romantic movie franchise, After. Other than that, he also had a part in the action-thriller film, The Silencing. He also had a role in two TV shows called Safe and Cleaning Up.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

John Boyega (King Ghezo)

Last but not least, we have John Boyega, who plays King Ghezo in The Woman King. Boyega's is certainly a name that became widely known during the 2010s, as he portrayed Finn in the Star Wars sequel franchise and became a household name, but he’s done plenty of other work, as well.

His first major role was in the sci-fi film, Attack the Block, but he’s appeared in other movies in major roles such as Imperial Dreams, Detroit, and Breaking. He also appeared in The Circle and Naked Singularity. Boyega had a voice role on television in Major Lazor and appeared in the anthology series, Small Axe, for which he won a Golden Globe award.

This cast is truly stacked to the brim with talent and it’s no wonder that you might have seen them all over the place, from movies to television. And, after a movie as amazing as The Woman King, it’ll only be a matter of time before we start to see them in many other projects. I, for one, can’t wait to see what is next for all these actors.