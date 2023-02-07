The Woman King Director Reflects On Not Getting Nominated For Academy Awards, And The Lack Of Black Filmmakers Represented At The Oscars
Gina Prince-Bythewood opens up about The Woman King getting no nominations.
The Woman King, Till, and Saint Omer, at one point or another, were all considered strong Academy Award contenders, and then they were all left off the list of 2023 Oscar nominees. The common denominator among all these films is they are made by Black female filmmakers. Now, Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of The Woman King, is reflecting on what happened, and the lack of Black filmmakers nominated at this year’s Oscars.
Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, Chinonye Chukwu’s Till and Alice Diop’s Saint Omer were all left off the list, and now, The Woman King director is opening up to THR about her film and these other filmmakers’ being left out. She pointed out that it’s disappointing her film wasn’t nominated, however, it can’t be forgotten that the movie is a success. She explained that she felt the need to speak about The Academy’s omission, saying:
Throughout the Academy’s history, there have been many times when Black filmmakers, actors and craftspeople have been left off the nominations list. This year is similar, with Prince-Bythewood being among three women left of the list for Best Director. Along with the director, two Black actresses were snubbed, and four films made by Black filmmakers were shut out from the ceremony entirely. Pince-Bythewood pointed out that no Black filmmaker has ever won Best Director in the 95-year history of the Academy Awards, and no Black women have been nominated. She explained that she thinks this is because people simply are not willing to watch their movies:
The director went on, talking about how she went and saw other critical and financial hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Top Gun: Maverick because they were good, and then posed the question:
She also brought up the Best Actress race, which caused some of the biggest Oscar shocks as well as snubs for this year’s Academy Awards. Both Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler were not nominated for their performances as the leader of The Woman King cast and the mother in Till, respectively, even though they were both recognized at other major awards shows this season.
Along with the three directors mentioned by Prince-Bythewood, there was also a lot of POC talent left out of the Oscar nominations this year making The Woman King director’s point clearer.
The Woman King will be available to those with a Netflix subscription on February 16.
