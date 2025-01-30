There’s Something About Mary Scene Was So Funny That Cameron Diaz ‘Literally Fell Off The Bed,’ But It’s Not The One I Would Have Guessed

It’s a new era for Cameron Diaz, who recently un-retired from acting to star in the 2025 movie release Back in Action. Fans appear excited to see the fan-favorite actress grace their screens once more. And, as this new age for Diaz continues, she’s looking back on some of her past cinematic successes. Such a film is the 1998 romantic comedy There’s Something About Mary. Diaz recently revealed the exact scene from the film that ultimately sold her on it, and I honestly can’t say I saw this one coming.

Which Scene From There’s Something About Mary Did Cameron Diaz Love Early On?

Peter and Bobby Farrelly’s fan-favorite rom-com centers around three men and their attempts to woo the titular woman. What ensues are wild hijinks that only the Farrelly brothers could craft. Ms. Diaz recently reflected on the movie while participating in an interview with Vogue, which was shared on YouTube. She recalled how before she signed on, she read a description of a scene that made her “literally fall off the bed.” It’s a moment involving Matt Dillon’s Pat Healy and W. Earl Brown’s Warren Jensen:

When I first read the script, I literally fell off my bed. There’s this description of this scene when my brother, Earl, punches [Dillon’s Pat] in the throat. For some reason, the thought of him punching him in the throat was the funniest thing to me. I started laughing so hard I literally fell off the bed and knew I had to do the movie.

The scene in question involves Mary, Warren and Pat, with the latter ending up on the wrong end of Warren’s fist due to a misunderstanding. In the film, Warren – who is developmentally disabled – takes a strong dislike to those who mess with his ears. So, when Pat attempts to get his attention by moving one of his headphones, Warren swiftly strikes him. In my humble opinion, the scene is more shocking than anything. However, I can understand why it would garner laughs upon seeing it – or in the Any Given Sunday star’s case, upon reading it.

There Are Plenty Of Other Funny Scenes In There’s Something About Mary

I’d never want to take anything away from Cameron Diaz or anyone else who really enjoys that throat-punch scene. However, I’d say there are a few other great scenes in the film that arguably top it. For example, there’s the opening scene in which a teenage Ted Stroehmann (Ben Stiller) has an unfortunate incident while zipping up his fly. I also enjoy the 7-Minute Abs scene, which sees a hitchhiker trying to pitch that very idea to Ted before he (logically) shoots it down, much to the person’s disgust.

More on Cameron Diaz (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2024) The Incredible Amount Of Money Netflix Reportedly Paid To Lure Cameron Diaz Out Of Retirement

One particular scene that still stands out to me from There’s Something About Mary (one of the best ‘90s comedies) is the “hair gel” mixup. The NSFW incident involves Ted leaving a bit of a mess behind his ear after pleasuring himself. When Mary spots the residue, she’s given the impression that it’s hair gel and uses it for herself. The result is a section of her hair sticking up as she and Ted enjoy their date. I’d argue that this is one of the most recognizable scenes in the entire film.

Considering how beloved the movie is, it’s interesting that it’s yet to receive a sequel. However, the Farrellys did spark hope for a follow-up in November 2024, explaining that if an idea ever came to mind, they’d jump at the chance to utilize the characters again. What’s more is that Cameron Diaz now seems open to acting more often again, should something spark her interest. Just recently, she also expressed a willingness to join The Mask and Charlie’s Angels sequels.

Regardless of what Cameron Diaz decides to do next after deciding to come out of retirement, I’d say that There’s Something About Mary will remain one of her most iconic feature films. I’ll still say I’m surprised it was the throat-punch scene that sold her, but I’m honestly just happy the filmmakers were able to hook her, given her pitch-perfect performance.