Now That Cameron Diaz Is Back In Action, She Opened Up About If She'd Be Down For Sequels Of The Mask And Charlie's Angels

One of the best movies on Netflix that just started streaming is Back In Action. The action comedy has Cameron Diaz starring in her first movie in over a decade after leaving Hollywood and saying “no to everything, other than for my wine.” With the actress taking acting jobs again, including an upcoming movie with Keanu Reeves and the next Shrek movie , could she return for some of the other famous movies she’s known for. She was recently asked about The Mask and Charlie’s Angels.

Would Cameron Diaz Be Up For Doing The Mask 2?

When Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx did press for Back In Action, which is now streaming for those with a Netflix subscription , the 52-year-old was asked if she’d be open to playing Tina Carlyle again after it became her first movie in 1994 – especially after Jim Carrey shared his interest in returning. In her words:

Oh my god, did he say that?...If Jim's on board, I've been riding those coat tails from day one.

When Diaz spoke to Access Hollywood , Diaz was surprised to hear Jim Carrey would be game to be back for another The Mask movie. In an interview with ComicBook last month, Carrey didn’t exactly say that. He said “it has to be the right idea” and it’s “not really about the money” for him. We’ve been asking for a sequel to The Mask for years , and it would just have to have Cameron Diaz involved if it was ever made.

And, What About Charlie’s Angels 3?

Another sequel we would be over the moon for from Cameron Diaz’s career is another Charlie’s Angels movie with herself, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. When a possible sequel was brought up to the actress, here’s how she and Jamie Foxx reacted:

Diaz: "It'd be amazing."

Foxx: "That would be insane, I would be throwing my hat in the ring to be..."

Diaz: I was gonna say, we need a Bosley."

Cameron Diaz was in two Charlie’s Angels movies as Natalie Cook in 2000 and the 2003 sequel Full Throttle, and they remain iconic action comedies. While we haven’t heard about a sequel, the latest news about the franchise came in 2021 when it was reported that Liu and Bill Murray had a shouting match on the set of the 2000 film . After it was alleged that Liu fired back at Murray for insulting her acting ability, Liu recently said she had no regrets over protecting herself during the confrontation .

Anyways, since Murray was Bosley in that version of Charlie’s Angels, Cameron Diaz threw in the name of her Back In Action co-star, and he seemed very excited by the idea. How cool would it be if Diaz was able to play one or both of these characters again?