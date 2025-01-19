The Incredible Amount Of Money Netflix Reportedly Paid To Lure Cameron Diaz Out Of Retirement

A number of fans rejoiced in 2022 when it was announced that veteran actress Cameron Diaz would come out of retirement for a new movie. That production ended up being the Netflix original Back in Action, and it sees the beloved star teaming up with former collaborator Jamie Foxx. The 2025 movie schedule entry is seemingly receiving much buzz on the streamer, and many have expressed joy over seeing Diaz in a new film Now, a report provides details on how much she was apparently paid to come out of retirement.

How Much Was Cameron Diaz Reportedly Paid To Come Out Of Retirement?

Netflix’s complex film production model was recently analyzed in an extensive story published by Bloomberg. It specifically details the methods and strategies implemented by Dan Lin, who was named the chairman of the steamer’s film branch in 2024. Among the topics discussed in the article are Lin’s reported attempts to keep costs under control. However, despite that, sources say that the exec went the extra mile to land the Mask actress, as she was supposedly paid $45 million to appear in two films.

It goes without saying that that’s a lot of cheddar, especially to pay to a star who hadn’t starred in a film since 2014. Of course, we’re not just talking about any star here, as Cameron Diaz has a number of hit films under her belt. So one could theoretically understand why the streaming giant would be eager to make a deal with the beloved actress. It could be argued that it wasn’t a bad decision on Dan Lin’s part because, as of this writing, Back in Action is the No. 1 trending movie in the U.S. on the aforementioned platform.

Cameron Diaz hasn’t discussed cash when it comes to her reason for returning to the world of acting. Early on, it was reported that unretirement wasn’t her idea but that of her husband, Good Charlotte veteran Benji Madden. Just recently, Diaz discussed what prompted the move, chalking it up to not being able to turn down good friend Jamie Foxx’s offer to join him in the new film. The Holiday alum seems to be pleased with how everything turned out but, now, I wonder what lies ahead for her career and what could be a new IP.

What Does The Future Hold For Netflix’s Back In Action?

We won’t go into spoilers here, but the ending of Back in Action leaves the door open for a sequel. And, considering that the Bad Teacher alum is contracted for two movies with Netflix, it’s possible that a follow-up could be in the cards. The streamer, of course, has yet to make any announcement, which isn’t surprising due to the fact that the film just debuted on Friday. Still, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if a second installment were to be confirmed sometime soon.

However, a sequel would hinge on the availability of the two lead actors. Now that Jamie Foxx has recovered from his medical situation, he’s apparently been back to work as per usual. Meanwhile, Cameron Diaz has already nabbed a few film roles with the upcoming Shrek 5 and the black comedy Outcome already on the docket for her. As for whether those gigs mean she’s now fully jumping back into the industry, Diaz isn’t committing to acting full time again and is merely just open to whatever appeals to her.

What seems to be the case, though, is that Cameron Diaz is certainly drawing plenty of eyes, thanks to her newest movie venture. We’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead in regard to a potential new chapter in her career. For right now, though, it’s fair to say she managed to earn a nice payday for this film and another one.

Back in Action is now streamable for Netflix subscription holders.