Cameron Diaz Gets Real About Whether She’ll Keep Acting After Returning For Back In Action, And Reveals The Movie Genre She’s Done With

For two decades straight, Cameron Diaz was in at least one movie a year, and she had hit after hit on her hands. However, for the last decade, she has stepped away from acting completely. But, her acting hiatus recently ended when she signed up for Netflix’s 2025 movie release Back In Action. Now that fans are excited to see her in her first movie in years , one has to wonder if she’s interested in a full-blown comeback. Well, the actress has shared her initial thoughts on the subject.

Since the Back In Action trailer dropped last month, the comments have been flooding with love for Cameron Diaz and her return to movies. And, it’s certainly been a long time coming, considering her last movie was 2014’s Annie. So, when she was asked if she’s back for good now that she’s got a spot among Netflix's upcoming movie and TV show release dates , here’s how she responded:

I don’t know how I view it. It’s hard to say. If I say it then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to. I’m not defining anything. I’m just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment.

In an interview with Empire , Cameron Diaz decided not to label the next chapter of her career following Back In Action. However, she’s definitely not crawling back into retirement right away, considering it was announced she’ll be in 2026’s Shrek 5 alongside Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy. She also recently filmed an AppleTV+ comedy called Outcome alongside Keanu Reeves.

The actress does, however, have an idea of which popular genre she won’t be running back to. As she stated:

No more romcoms, only momcoms.

Cameron Diaz has been part of some of the best romantic comedies over the years, from My Best Friend’s Wedding to The Holiday. But, as the actress announced, she’s making a rule for herself not to dive back into that genre going forward.

So, while it sounds like we could very well have a Cameron Diaz comeback of sorts on our hands, she’ll likely be picky about what she chooses to star in.

One might think the Charlie's Angels star might be rusty after all that time away from acting, but the 52-year-old looks just as hilarious as ever, and kicks a ton of butt in her new movie. Check out the Back In Action trailer here:

In the Netflix movie, Cameron Diaz reteams with Jamie Foxx from 1999’s Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie to play former CIA spies who are pulled back into the world of espionage years after starting a family together. So, not only is she back in the acting game, she's also quite literally back in action.