‘Get Off My Land!’: Tim Burton Humorously Weighs In On Fans Wanting A Sequel To The Nightmare Before Christmas

As the Mayor said in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: “Terrible news, folks! The worst tragedy of our time!” The 1993 flick (which is now considered one of the best claymation Christmas movies ) was originally undervalued by audiences. However, in the past three decades, it has become a staple of many people’s watchlist, even becoming a comfort film that can be viewed during the holidays or far after they've passed. So, of course, fans have long been asking for a sequel, which would give them a chance to revisit Halloween Town's Jack Skellington. Burton himself has now humorously weighed in on the prospect of a sequel. And it doesn't sound like one will happen – no matter how much 90’s nostalgia it could evoke.

Tim Burton, who has an extensive list of movies on his resume, put his foot down once and for all when it comes to the possibility of The Nightmare Before Christmas ever getting a sequel. When asked about it, he refused in lively fashion, choosing to get colorful with his language to emphasize that he’s not one to mess with when it comes to the art he’s extremely passionate about. And, in typical Burton fashion, what he had to say to Empire was not only funny but proves he’s not playing around when it comes to Jack Skellington and co:

To me the movie is very important. I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not. I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power-plant that wants to take my land. Get off of my land! You pesky little… You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where’s my shotgun?

Anyone that’s watched the creepy holiday movie knows that for a somewhat dark piece of work, it shines bright in ways that are very personal for any viewer. There’s a lot of insightfulness, and it has themes that pertain to inward thinking and self-awareness. Keeping all of that in mind, such subject matter may not ever be able to be replicated properly in a supposed.

So, if Tim Burton -- who produced the film -- wants to keep this one to himself because of how much it means to him, it's his right. (Of course, Disney could always move forward with another film regardless if it so chooses to do so.)

Despite the Beetljuice helmer's humorous assertion that fans should "get off my land," franchise devotees will probably continue to clamor for a follow-up. Nightmare director Henry Selick is even down for a prequel , as he'd like to tell the story of how Jack became the Pumpkin King. Whether something ever comes to fruition, I’m just thankful that we live in a time at which something as special as this movie exists.