The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Is Down For A Prequel, And I’m Loving The Story Idea He Pitched

The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of those iconic films that has stood the test of time. After 30 years, the movie is as popular as it has ever been, and significantly more popular than it was upon initial release. Today, many have wondered if we might someday see a sequel to the movie considering how popular it is, but director Harry Selnick has a different idea: a prequel.

While speaking with People for The Nightmare Before Christmas’ 30th anniversary, Selnick said although he would be willing to make a sequel if the right idea came along, he doesn’t think there’s a follow-up idea that would excite producer Tim Burton enough to make it happen. However, Selnick likes the idea of a prequel film that explores Jack Skellington’s ride to power as the King of Halloweentown. He explained…

It might be more interesting to do a prequel. There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown.

Honestly, this idea sounds pretty perfect to me. While I’m sure there’s a great idea for a sequel somewhere, some feel a Nightmare Before Christmas sequel is a terrible idea. The movie leaves Jack in a good place, having come to terms with his position as the leader of Halloweentown. He’s happy by the end, and anything that came along to disrupt that would have to be a pretty solid idea. By comparison, a prequel that tells the story of how Jack came to that position is potentially interesting. Who was Jack before the events of the film?

The Nightmare Before Christmas wasn’t a massive blockbuster in its day, but it became one of those movies that got discovered by audiences later, likely due to regular cable showings and home video. Now Disneyland’s iconic Haunted Mansion spends nearly half of the year as a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed experience, and every year it only seems to become more popular.

Nightmare Before Christmas has been explored in comic books and has appeared in other media, but a follow-up film has never materialized. A Nightmare Before Christmas sequel has been rumored now and then, but it's unclear how "real" any of those rumors have ever been. Either way, it's never happened.

For what it’s worth, if the Nightmare Before Christmas prequel ever gets a green light, at least one key cast member is completely on board with the idea. Chris Sarandon, the voice of Jack Skellington, dropped a F-bomb of excitement at the idea of returning, so he’s totally on board. He said…

To quote Henry, 'F--- yeah.' If there were a sequel, I'd be there in a minute.

So that’s two major people on board the prequel train. There are actually three, as composer Danny Elfman says he would be in on any potential follow-up. Considering how long it has been, and how much work, and therefore money, a new Nightmare Before Christmas would be, it seems like a pretty long shot. That said, the legacy sequel has been a popular way to breathe new life into franchises these days, so maybe going the prequel isn’t that crazy an idea.