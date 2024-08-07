That Time Kate Winslet Dreamed About Leonardo DiCaprio And He Responded With A Sweet Gesture

It’s tough to conjure up a more iconic cinematic romantic moment than Jack and Rose standing at the head of the Titanic in James Cameron’s critically-acclaimed same-named film and commercially successful behemoth. When the 1997 romantic epic hit theaters, it changed both Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s lives in a major way, but amidst the movie’s continued legacy, the co-stars continue to prove to be great friends.

The actors even chose to work together about a decade after Titanic for Sam Mendes’ Revolutionary Road. When Winslet and DiCaprio reunited on the new set, the actress recently recalled telling him about a dream she had about him where she gave him a paperweight with “Wherever you go, I will go too” engraved on it. Here’s how he reacted:

I told him the dream and he cried. Let’s say he was very moved. And at the end of the shoot, we’d gone and done it for each other. … We’ve known each other a long time! I’ve known Leo longer than I’ve known my children and my husband!

During the Harper’s Bazaar interview, Winslet also shared that Leonardo DiCaprio then came back around with a ring for her with the same words: “Wherever you go, I will go too” engraved on it. Across over 15 years, Kate Winslet has kept the special ring with her to remind her of the pair’s long-lasting friendship and the sweet gesture. Talk about these hearts going on for each other!

When Titanic was filmed, Winslet was 20 years old and DiCaprio was 21. Both actors were in the early days of their career, but that all changed when James Cameron became such a massive commercial hit. Winslet has previously shared that her post- Titanic fame was “really not much fun” , including the actress developing an eating disorder in her 20s.

Winslet continues to feel grateful for her ongoing relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio that she has said started on the set of Titanic. The actress has previously talked about the pair really connecting on set “on so many levels,“ especially through their shared focus on their acting craft. When one of them calls the other, she’s said it incites an “instant” response in a dynamic that she finds rare “in the world that we live in now.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s continued kinship is lovely to hear about, especially considering James Cameron actually had to fight for DiCaprio to star in Titanic at the time of his casting due to pushback from the studio. Obviously all this time later, Titanic remains a classic, so much so that the door debate feels like it will go on for years to come.

You can check out Kate Winslet next in Lee, hitting theaters on September 27.