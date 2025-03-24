That Time Will Smith Walked Up To Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone And Bruce Willis And Ended Up Getting Some Major Movie Star Advice

Will Smith learned from the best.

Will Smith wearing sunglasses as Agent J in Men in Black
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Will Smith is still a pretty big movie star today, but there was a time in the late ‘90s that he was quite possibly the biggest movie star in the world. This was, at least in part, because becoming a movie star was exactly Smith’s goal, and it was Arnold Schwarzenegger who taught him how to do it.

In a clip from the documentary film, Number One on the Call Sheet, available this week with an Apple TV+ subscription, that has been posted to Instagram, Smith tells a story which he’s mentioned before about attending a Planet Hollywood opening in the early 1990s. He had a chance to talk to three movie star shareholders, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Sylvester Stallone. Smith said…

I walked into a room, you know, [in] 1990 [or] 1991, something like that. Fresh Prince was just on, just getting started. So it was Arnold, Bruce, and Sly, and I walked up to them, and I was like, ‘Hey, look, I don’t mean to interrupt y’all, but I wanna do what y’all do. What’s the secret? I know you know something that other people don’t know. And Arnold said, ‘If you want to be a movie star, you’ll never be a movie star if your movies are only successful in America. Your movies must be successful everywhere on Earth.’

It may seem like an obvious statement, that being a big movie star means being a star outside of the U.S., but there are plenty of stars that are loved domestically that aren’t nearly as big elsewhere in the world. A star at the level of Arnold Schwarzenegger or Tom Cruise or yes, Will Smith, is something of a rarity.

But there’s also a more practical reason that being a big star all over the world is important. Being so acclaimed in other countries means a better chance for box office success globally. This means movies can still be a hit even if they don’t become smash hits in North America. Smith continued…

And I was like, [gasps]. Box office-wise, if you’re big enough around the globe, you can flop a movie in America and still make the studio’s money back in Europe, Japan. When Russia opened up, we did one of the first premieres in Russia. So the idea of global success, the number one everywhere on Earth was how I was measuring success.

It’s not too difficult to see exactly this idea in action in Will Smith’s own career. While all the Men in Black movies are among the highest-grossing films of the actor’s career, it’s worth noting that each film made less money than the preceding one at the domestic box office. However, the sequels did much better overseas. Men in Black 3 was the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise domestically, but the highest-grossing internationally, making it actually the highest-grossing movie in the series worldwide.

Whether or not Will Smith ever returns to the heights of his previous stardom, the man clearly understands how to be a movie star.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

