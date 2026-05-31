Sydney Sweeney Said Goodbye To Euphoria With An A+ Caption

The end of Euphoria Season 3 is near, and the finale will cap out what’s definitely been an eventful season filled with wild twists and turns. What lies ahead for Rue, Jules, Lexi, Cassie and co. in this closing installment is unclear, but the stage is set for what could be a defining installment of Sam Levinson’s Emmy-winning drama series. As the series prepares to close out its latest stretch of episodes, cast member Sydney Sweeney is also bidding farewell in a fun way. The actress shared a swath of BTS photos along with a perfect caption.

Anyone who’s been watching Euphoria over the past several weeks surely knows Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie Howard has had quite the story arc. On that note, Sweeney managed to capture the essence of all that madness by way of the various set photos (and brief video clip) she dropped on Instagram. While there are plenty of primo pics in the carousel, what really takes the cake is a three-word message that really sums it all up perfectly.

There’s just so much to take in here, from the BTS snapshots of the cast filming Cassie and Nate’s wedding to the scenes set at the Silver Slipper Strip Club. And, of course, there are some shots that allude to Cassie’s OnlyFans-related projects. What’s also sweet is that there’s a shot of Jacob Elordi with late co-star Eric Dane. All in all, though, it would be a serious understatement to say that as a performer, Sweeney was given a lot of material to work with, and that’s why her caption works so well:

Latest Videos From

It’s called… acting(.)

That’s an age-old phrase that’s been used by plenty of actors over the years and, admittedly, Sweeney does indeed do more than her fair share of acting throughout Euphoria’s third season. The new season has seen Cassie providing risqué, subscription-based content in order to help eventual husband Nate keep his family’s construction company afloat. Cassie’s storyline has been met with mixed reactions with some praising it and others calling her character’s actions as a “humiliation ritual.” Additionally, some real-life OnlyFans models chastised the show’s handling of only content production.

Even still, Sydney Sweeney’s tribute seemingly indicates an appreciation for her time working on this new season. Something that’s unclear, though, is whether Sweeney is saying goodbye to the season or to the show as a whole. Levinson is still playing coy on whether this season is meant to wrap up the series entirely. However, there are still some reasons to believe Season 4 could happen.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Euphoria is just one of the great original TV shows a customer can find on HBO Max. Sign up for the streamer and pay $10.99 per month for the With Ads tier, or grab the ad-free tier.

A potential fourth season could theoretically be set in motion by whatever happens in Season 3’s finale. With Elordi’s Nate now dead following that heavy penultimate episode, it’s hard to say what lies ahead for Cassie now that she’s without her hubby. Fans will get those answers soon but, in the meantime, they can surely relive the ups and downs of the season thus far by way of Sweeney’s social media post.

Check out the Euphoria season finale, which airs Sunday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and it’ll also be streamable with an HBO Max subscription. Anyone who’ll be in need of something new to watch once the season ends can also look over the 2026 TV schedule to find some titles to potentially fill the void.