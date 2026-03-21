I’m Happy Michael B. Jordan Won An Oscar, But This Timothèe Chalamet Hate Is Getting Out Of Hand

Many are still buzzing about the 98th Academy Awards and its biggest developments. Much has been said about the 2026 Oscar winners, and that’s especially been true of Michael B. Jordan, who won Best Actor for his work in Sinners. That major win came after weeks of analysts showing that Jordan was frontrunner alongside Timothée Chalamet, whose odds apparently decreased amid his ballet/opera brouhaha. Like so many, I’m so happy for Jordan but, at the same time, this Chalamet backlash gives me pause.

Weeks ago, during a town hall with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet was asked for his thoughts on the viability of movie theaters. Chalamet admitted to having mixed feelings, as he said he both “admired” those championing cinemas but also understood that audiences were finding new ways to consume media. From there, he said, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore’ — all respect to the ballet and opera people out there.”

Those comments ruffled quite a few feathers, as backlash came from the ballet and opera communities as well as several actors and even The View. At the same time, some pundits speculated that the comments could hurt Chalamet’s chances of winning Best Actor for his work in Marty Supreme. It can’t be said with complete certainty whether that was indeed the case but, regardless, various people now seem to have varied takes on what steps the A-lister should take next. On X, critic Scott Menzel shared a suggestion:

Article continues below

I’m going to say something that might make people mad, but I really think Timothée Chalamet needs to take a year off. At this point, he’s been everywhere nonstop, and I think stepping back for a bit because I think people are feeling a certain level of Chalamet fatigue. Along those same lines, I think Dune: Messiah should move to summer 2027. This would allow some distance and hopefully improve its awards chances.

While I understand the public’s interest in Chalamet’s situation, it’s hard for me not to wonder if this has become overblown. There may have been those who didn’t like his comments, they weren’t so inflammatory or derogatory that they could impact the overall trajectory of his career. Also, there are also those who agree with Chalamet’s sentiment that movie theaters attendance could become more niche like going to the opera or ballet. Still, the debate continues, and comments from both sides of the argument can be seen below:

Chalamet's problem isn't that he was wrong. [It’s] that he said it like an a--hole. - @maiamindel

Poetic that Chalamet lost what would’ve been a historic Oscar he was dead certain of because he can’t see beyond himself for playing a dude who lost what would’ve been a historic title he was dead certain of because he can’t see beyond himself. - @UlaVaz

Timothee Chalamet, you’ll get your Oscar when you stop being so arrogant and obsessed about winning it. - @filmstofilms_

Nobody is ready for the Cruise/Damon/Chalamet/DiCaprio best actor race next year. It's gonna be generational. - @hdwmovies

The real story here is that someone ran a smear campaign against Chalamet and it probably worked. - @politicalmath

There’s been more hatred and vitriol for timothee chalamet than actual abusers in the industry. Are we even surprised? - @paniniboy7

More on Michael B. Jordan and Timothée Chalamet (Image credit: Warner Bros./ A24) Michael B. Jordan And Timothée Chalamet Both Give Oscar-Worthy Performances, But Here's Why I Love The Sinners Star's Work More

As for whether Chalamet actually should (or will) take a step back, that’s clearly up for debate – and that debate is becoming somewhat exhausting. Still, it doesn’t look like Menzel’s scenario is going to come to pass, as marketing for the actor’s next movie is already in motion. Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for Dune: Part Three this week, and it’s since been well received. (It’s also worth noting, however, that Chalamet did not attend the press event at which the trailer initially debuted.)

Meanwhile, when it comes to Michael B. Jordan, I’d argue that his win should not be overshadowed by the Timothée Chalamet conversations either. As someone who loved his award-winning turn in Sinners, I’d argue that he fully deserved that honor. His win in the category also marks a major boon for the horror genre.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Simultaneously, I also enjoyed Chalamet’s turn in Marty Supreme. So, while others continue to have their debates, I just remain grateful that both Jordan and Chalamet put out great performances in the past year and look forward to seeing what both of them do next.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sinners is currently available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, and Marty Supreme will be as well, starting on April 24.