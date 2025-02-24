‘I Want To Be One Of The Greats.' Timothée Chalamet Got Way More Honest Than Most Actors About His Goals, And Fans Have Thoughts About His Mentality

We’re now just under a week from the biggest night in movies. The 2025 Academy Awards will ultimately decide the greatest movies and performances of the year. If we learned anything after last night’s SAG Awards, it’s that Timothée Chalamet has a good chance of winning and that he really, really wants it.

Chalamet won the Best Actor prize at last night’s awards show where the Screen Actors Guild recognizes its own. During his acceptance speech, Chalamet didn’t just say he was happy to win the award but admitted that such an award was a step on the path to his ultimate goal, being one of the all-time greats in his field. Check out his comments below.

“I’m really in pursuit of greatness.I know people don’t talk like that but I want to be one of the greats.” - Timothée Chalamet accepting his SAG Award pic.twitter.com/hAGx2edovnFebruary 24, 2025

It was a somewhat surprising statement from Timothée Chalamet. While there are likely many actors who strive to achieve greatness, it’s rarely spoken about so openly. By and large, the actor’s speech is being met positively by fans, who appreciate seeing what drives him.

An actor having such an athlete-coded mentality and not being afraid to showcase it rocks so much, Timmy has been on a generational run

Timothée Chalamet has put together an incredible career at a young age. He’s one of the biggest stars of the day, something he has achieved without appearing in the sort of blockbusters that traditionally make actors stars in the eyes of the public. Clearly, as fans are now saying, his goal is something else. One fan used a meme from Little Women to respond, posting:

timothée chalamet's sag speech pic.twitter.com/WMRWD0if34February 24, 2025

While it may be surprising to hear Timothée Chalamet talk about his desire to be a great actor, it makes perfect sense when one looks at the work he has done and the accomplishments he has already achieved. Chalamet is nominated for his second Academy Award before the age of 30 for A Complete Unknown, in which he plays music icon Bob Dylan and he’s in a strong position to win the award. It seems quite clear he’s got the Oscar in his sights right now.

I love that Timothée Chalamet isn't sugarcoating how badly he wants to win the Oscar during his SAG speech:"I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role, but the truth is this was 5 and a half years of my life..." pic.twitter.com/RVpM9Rl3lYFebruary 24, 2025

Fans seem to have really appreciated Chalamet’s honesty. In his speech, he mentioned people both in his own sphere of acting as well as athletes who did great things. He sees their success as aspirational and is simply working toward achieving that same success.

I just gained a ton more of respect for Timothée Chalamet with him confessing he’s chasing greatness. I love seeing an actor keep it real and be honest about striving/working hard to become a GOAT

Unlike in sports, being “one of the greats” in acting is a difficult thing to gauge. Chalamet admits that in his world it’s a much more subjective conversation. Having said that, award nominations and wins are certainly a way to tell what the industry thinks of somebody, and in that way, Chalamet is certainly in a strong position.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This fucking rules. Chalamet deserves an #Oscars nomination for his performance as Paul in ‘Dune Part Two’, and I’ll die on that hill.

It’s not exactly news to say that Timothée Chalamet is probably hoping he wins an Oscar next Sunday, but with his speech last night, he was likely a bit more honest about it than most. If part of being a great actor is about being willing to make yourself vulnerable, Chalamet has certainly done that, showing the world what his goals are.

Good for him for saying something personal and not just trying to be diplomatic and business-as-usual

It will likely be decades before we can ever begin to answer the question of whether Timothée Chalamet is “one of the greats” in Hollywood. A lot can happen between now and then, but knowing what his goals are, it seems clear that win or lose next week, either result will simply fuel his career going forward.

You can follow the next step in Timothée Chalamet's quest for greatness next Sunday when the Academy Awards take place. For the first time, the Oscars will stream live with a Hulu subscription.