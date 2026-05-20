Why Weren't The Other Jackson 5 Brothers As Successful As Michael? Tito’s Son Shares Dad’s Heartbreaking Take

As Michael continues to top the box office, there’s seemingly been reignited interest in the King of Pop along with his famous family, too. The “Billie Jean” singer was, of course, a member of the Jackson 5 before he eventually went solo and achieved even greater levels of fame. It’s fair to say that Michael eventually became more successful than his older brothers who also made up the band’s original roster. Now, a son of the late Tito Jackson is sharing his father’s somber take on that discrepancy in notoriety.

Taj Jackson – Tito’s oldest son – has been vocal amid Michael’s release on the 2026 movie schedule, sharing thoughts on his late uncle as well as his family on social media. Just recently, a fan posed a question regarding why the members of the Jackson 5 didn’t find equal levels of fame later on. Taj opted to repost it on X and answer the query due to it being a “very sensitive subject” to him. What followed was some sad insight into the experience that Tito apparently had:

I’ll answer since this is a very sensitive subject to me. Imagine since you were a teenager being told by everyone that you are worthless without your younger brother and you should thank him for everything you have. That’s exactly what my dad had to deal with his whole life. He told me that personally on multiple occasions. What do you think that does to your self esteem and life?

While Michael became the breakout star of the Jackson 5, it was Tito’s ability to play the guitar that initially prompted family patriarch Joe Jackson to form a band composed of his kids. That original lineup consisted of Tito, Michael, Jermaine, Marlon and Jackie. Later in his career, Tito became a record producer and, in time, he also earned Grammy nominations for his work as a blues musician. Tito passed away in 2024 at the age of 70, at which point a flood of tributes to the late performer poured in from fans.

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A lot has been said and theorized about the dynamics amongst the Jackson siblings, especially as in regard to their feelings on Michael’s meteoric rise. Most of the kids (except for three) are depicted in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, including Tito. However, one of the issues critics seemed to have with the biopic was the lack of focus on the relationship between Jackson and his brothers. Having seen the film myself, I can also say that the brotherly dynamics take a backseat to the massive concert scenes and music video recreations.

With a Michael follow-up reportedly in the works, it’s fair to wonder whether such a film would cover the dynamics between the Jackson siblings further into their adult lives. It certainly wouldn’t be out of the question for the creative team to tackle such subject matter. And, should that happen, Fuqua and co. would theoretically have the opportunity to cut through and analyze the perspective that Tito apparently had.

It is unfortunate that Tito Jackson felt the way he apparently did but, on a brighter note, he is still highly regarded for his musical contributions. Not only that but, as a member of the Jackson 5, the late musician is also enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So, regardless of where the Jacksons stand in terms of individual fame, I’d argue that Tito’s work won’t be forgotten. On that note, fans of the Jacksons can also check out Michael in theaters now.