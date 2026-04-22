Michael Jackson's Nephew Called Out The Media's Coverage Of The ‘Thriller’ Singer In New Post: ‘You Don't Get To Control The Narrative’

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is set to debut amid the 2026 movie schedule this week and, even ahead of its wide release, the film has been heavily discussed. To that point, critics’ reviews of the Jackson-centered film have already hit the web, and many have been sharing their thoughts on the analysis. Someone who seems less than pleased with the way media outlets have been viewing Jackson’s legacy is his nephew, Taj. With that, the younger Jackson didn’t mince words when calling out the media.

Taj Jackson is the son of Michael’s late brother, Tito, and is a music producer in his own right. Amid the lead-up to the release of the biopic, Taj took to X to weigh in on the media’s perception of his uncle. Jackson specifically addressed those who would seemingly try to change the “narrative” surrounding the “Thriller” singer. Jackson’s social media post reads as follows:

Sorry media, (you) don’t get to control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was. The public gets to watch this movie…they will decide for themselves. And you can’t handle that.

At first glance, what Taj Jackson seems to be referring to are the reviews Michael has received thus far. Many of those reactions have skewed negatively and, as of this writing, the movie holds a 37% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the sentiments shared in a number of those reviews, critics have panned Fuqua’s film for feeling somewhat sterilized and for not diving into the complexities of the late singer. Many have also made note of the fact that the sexual abuse accusations Jackson faced are also not mentioned in the film.

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Initially, the allegations leveled against Michael Jackson by the family of then-13-year-old Jordan Chandler in 1993 were going to be referenced in the movie. However, it was later discovered that a legal stipulation prevented Chandler from being referenced or depicted in the movie. Because much of that material was tied to the biopic’s third act, the ending was deemed “unusable.” With that, the ending was reshot, and Jackson’s estate reportedly between $10 and $15 million for that additional photography.

Taj Jackson had more thoughts to say about the media’s coverage of his uncle and by extension, his uncle. In a second post, the 3T member specifically referenced “critics,” saying:

Can’t wait till some critics have to eat crow. And yes I will be that petty.

Early on, it was said that the Michael Jackson movie would tackle the Grammy winner’s “complicated” legacy, though that was seemingly long before the changes involving the ending occurred. Leading the film and playing Jackson on the big screen is one of his other nephews, Jaafar, who elicited positive reactions early on for his portrayal. Also part of the ensemble are Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Laura Harrier and Miles Teller.

It remains to be seen how Michael performs at the box office amid its opening weekend, and the same goes for the audience scores it’ll get once its available to the public. Ultimately, amid critics’ reviews and comments from Taj Jackson or other family members, viewers will be able to see the film and make up their own minds when the movie opens on April 24.