'You Were Merciless.' Emily Blunt On The Amazing Cut Devil Wears Prada Line She'll Never, Ever Forget

The Devil Wears Prada has gone down in history as a very quotable movie. But as you can imagine, there was some workshopping on set before it became the film that we know and love. Amidst The Devil Wears Prada 2 being among recent 2026 movie releases, Emily Blunt revealed how one of Stanley Tucci’s big lines was almost much different.

The script is full of incredibly witty dialogue that makes it so memorable, but you can’t forget Stanley Tucci’s entrance right before Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestley makes hers. Check out what Emily Blunt had to say about it:

Now, when he said ‘gird your loins’... there were about six other versions that he announced to the room. Do you know my favorite? ‘All right everyone, tits in!’ Didn’t recover for the rest of the day. You were merciless with that.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blunt revealed that there were multiple alternates of Tucci’s beloved “gird your loins” – including one where he said “tits in” instead. Blunt, who was 22 at the time and was in her second movie ever, just couldn’t keep it together after Tucci said that version of the line to the office of Runway employees.

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While it’s honestly quite effective and probably would have been quoted if they went with “tits in,” there’s something about gird your loins that’s just perfect. As she added:

I actually could barely get through any scene. There is a scene in the film, which I pointed out to Stan, where I’m laughing, and I knew I had to wait until the camera pans off me to him. When he [whistles and says] ‘who’s that?’ It was just getting off me in time and I can hear myself laughing, and I’m pretending to be outraged… And there was not a straight take often. Maybe that’s why they separated us.

It sounds like Emily Blunt was having a blast on the set of The Devil Wears Prada and trying really hard to play her dry character whilst she was finding herself giggling with her costars. It’s good these two hit things off on the set, because at The Devil Wears Prada premiere back in the day, Tucci met Blunt’s older sister Felicity. They would then reconnect at Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s wedding in 2010, starting to date and they got married themselves two years later.

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“Gird your loins” isn’t the only famous line that was changed on set. One of Meryl Streep’s famous lines where she said “everybody wants to be us” was originally supposed to be “everyone wants to be me” after the actress felt that Miranda wouldn’t be “very vain” and the character had a sense of “it’s about this world.”

Now that the new movie is out, we’ve been talking about all the best new quotes like “Look what TJ Maxx dragged in”, or the savage way Miranda said “That’s all” this time around. You can check out the sequel in theaters right now and rewatch the original movie with a Disney+, Hulu or HBO Max subscription.