How Is Tiger Woods Doing After Receiving Treatment In Wake Of DUI Arrest? A Source Speaks Out
Woods was arrested in March.
The past few months have seen Tiger Woods at the center of various headlines in relation to his latest legal situation. In March, the famed golfer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence not far from his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Woods (50) eventually spoke out about the situation and asked for privacy as he took steps to seek treatment. Since then, Woods himself hasn’t shared any formal updates. An insider, however, is now sharing claims about how he’s doing in the aftermath of his treatment.
Shortly after the DUI arrest, sources claimed Woods needed to make significant changes in his life. It also was reported around that time that the five-time Masters Tournament winner had been cleared to travel out of the country for in-patient treatment in Switzerland. After six weeks, Woods reportedly returned to his home in Florida on May 13 and, according to People’s source, that overseas trip proved to be significant for the World Golf Hall of Famer:
Woods is also apparently now in a position to reunite with his loved ones, including his two kids — Sam Alexis (18) and Charlie (17) – who he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Notably, Woods is also in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former spouse of Donald Trump Jr. The source further alleged that Vanessa and Woods are still an item in the aftermath of his rehabilitation. Additionally, the individual shared claims about how Vanessa has allegedly been attempting to help her partner:
Tiger Woods’ most recent legal incident occurred on March 27, at which point he was driving his Range Rover on a two-land road in Jupiter Island and was attempting to pass a pressure-cleaning truck. The golfer ultimately hit the back of that truck, and his SUV subsequently rolled over. After officers of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Woods took a breathlyzer test but refused to submit to a urine test, and two hydrocodone pills were also found in his pocket at the time.
On that same day, Woods was booked and charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test before being released on bail the same day. Sources later alleged that Woods wasn’t handling the situation well and that he felt “embarrassed and ashamed.” Pundits also spoke out about the incident, with NFL veteran Emmanuel Acho calling out Woods for getting himself into another legal situation following his 2017 DUI arrest. Woods also crashed his car in California in 2021, but no charges were filed.
Now that Woods is reportedly done with his treatment, it remains unclear what he has planned career-wise. Whatever that may be, a brand expert recently suggested that Woods “disappear from the circus and reappear only when recovery is intact.”
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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