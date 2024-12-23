To 4DX Or Not To 4DX: Buy The Right Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Ticket

Premium format fans and dear Sonic obsessed readers… it’s time to close out the 2024 movie schedule in style. And while I’m sad to say that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn’t another hybrid that fits into the To 3D or Not To 3D catalogue, it does represent the final 4DX experience that we’ll be covering for the year! That is, unless there’s a massive letter writing campaign for me to cover the 3D/4DX hybrid version of Mufasa: The Lion King.

If you want to know how this latest Sega adapted delight plays merely as a narrative experience, my Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review is where you should go. But if you’re ready to see if Shadow the Hedgehog’s epic matchup with Team Sonic is worth your premium format dollar, look no further!

4DX Fit: 5 / 5

Putting Sonic 3 into 4DX auditoriums was probably as easy of a decision as having Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s end credits tease include Shadow the Hedgehog. With kinetic, colorful action, and various environs around the globe - and even in space - this is one of the biggest no-brainers in the 4DX sphere. But just because a movie is a good fit for this premium format doesn’t mean it’ll work like a charm. Let’s now dig deeper into the nuts and bolts!

Planning & Effort: 4 / 5

In the big 4DX picture, the format does a very solid job of using almost the entire spectrum of effects to its advantage. While the typical blindspot of such conversions does present itself, I have to say that Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s 4DX presentation is pretty competitive with what I consider one of the gold standards of the format. We’ll see how this film’s score fares against Alien: Romulus’ 4DX evaluation at the end.

Water Effects: 5 / 5

It’s raining, man! There are several sequences where the rainy environments of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 take on some rather dampened qualities, especially in the sequences where Shadow (Keanu Reeves) escapes from G.U.N.’s Prison Island, off the coast of Japan. If I’m being quite honest, I was kind of worried about this factor, and it was all thanks to Moana 2’s 3D/4DX hybrid experience.

For a mostly water-based movie, Disney’s big November release didn’t take full advantage of the water effects. Whereas with Sonic 3, those rain sequences are actually quite wet for the audience watching the film. You won’t be soaked like a water ride, but the rain featured is rather impressive.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Scent Effects: 2 / 5

Oh, scent effects: you are to 4DX movies what Brightness is to 3D movies. It would have been nice to get more out of this facet of the experience, but alas, there’s no burning wreckage or chili dogs available to tickle our nostrils. Though now that I think of it, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 doesn’t seem to feature the Blue Blur’s favorite culinary delight.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, there are things like s’mores, bread and even popcorn that seem like they’d be easy scent targets. There does seem to be a more significant usage of limited scents, especially ones that capture the earthy surroundings of the Wachowski family trip. However, the lack of variety is what really brings this score down to its current level.

Light/Air/Smoke Effects: 4 / 5

Shadow the Hedgehog… that’s basically the character that helps make the most of the 4DX version of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The smoke in the early Japan sequences helps sell the fires burning on screen, and there’s some moments where the strobe lights flash during Shadow’s teleportation effect.

The star of the show when it comes to this segment has to be the air effects, as you can feel the wind in your hair through various pieces of the Sonic 3 adventure. Sequences where our heroes are running at high speeds use the overhead fans to a great degree. Circling back to Shadow’s teleportation powers, the air cannons behind your head go off every time he blips around from one location to another.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.)

Motion Effects: 5 / 5

If you really need me to tell you that Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s motion effects are key to the overall experience, consider this statement your official notice. This is the bread and butter of any 4DX thrill ride, as the moving seats are pretty much the star of the show. If you screw this up, you’d basically be better off going home.

So does Sonic 3 get its Motion Effects right? Oh, it absolutely does. I was grinning like an idiot feeling the need for speed while Sonic and his friends speed into action. And for those of you who have already seen the movie, I can proudly say that yes, the third act action sequence where Super Sonic and Super Shadow take out a bunch of Robonik-controlled robots a la Moonraker is quite the rush.

Audience Health: 5 / 5

You might be having a bit of nervousness when it comes to booking your tickets to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and it’s definitely a situation that gets intense. However, you’re not going to feel like you’re ready to drop your rings in the theater. This may be a rowdy, fun-filled adventure, but it’s not a nausea-inducing experience.

So just be sure to double check the 4DX safety regulations before you head out with any younger viewers, or anyone with existing health conditions. Remember, this is similar to a theme park ride, so you should treat it as such.

Final Verdict: 30/35

Should you see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in 4DX? Yes, you absolutely should. I can’t speak for Mufasa: The Lion King’s bells and whistles, as there’s a much more limited schedule for its 4DX variant. But even if I’d seen both films, I think I’d still fall on the same side of this particular fence. So whether you’ve seen Sonic 3 or haven’t ventured into theaters just yet, live and learn from what i’ve just told you: book your 4DX tickets!

And there you have it! Again, unless there’s some massive campaign that gets to the ears of management that demands Mufasa gets a 4DX write-up, this should be the clincher of 2024. So with that, I’d like to wish you all a happy holiday season - especially when upcoming 2025 movies like Paddington in Peru, Captain America: Brave New World and even Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning await in this spectacular format. See you in the future, readers!