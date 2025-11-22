Tom Cruise? Harrison Ford? People Are Arguing About Which Actor Had The Best 7-Year Run, And I Can't Decide Who's Right

I don’t know when it happened, but my Facebook feed has been showing me random posts (not from friends) for months now. While I simply skip over most of these for one reason or another, one recently caught my attention with a dialogue about some of the best actors of all time and who had the best seven-year run. Is it Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, or someone else known for great movie characters?

Truth be told, plenty of great options were brought up in a Facebook post, and now I’m having a hard time deciding who is right or if there’s even an answer to this question. That said, I’ve come up with a list of a few Hollywood leading men who gave audiences some of the best ‘80s movies, even more of the greatest ‘90s films, and countless big-screen moments we’re still talking about years later.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise (1986 - 1993)

Top Gun

The Color of Money

Cocktail

Rain Man

Born on the Fourth of July

Days of Thunder

Far and Away

A Few Good Men

The Firm

Tom Cruise was already a star-in-the-making by the time Top Gun came around in 1986, but this all-time great action flick took his career to new heights. In the seven years following his first portrayal of Maverick, Cruise would appear in classics like The Color of Money, Born on the Fourth of July, and A Few Good Men, to name just a few.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Harrison Ford (1977 - 1984)

Star Wars

Apocalypse Now

The Empire Strikes Back

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Blade Runner

Return of the Jedi

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Harrison Ford had some acting roles before portraying Han Solo in Star Wars, but his run of hits after taking audiences to the galaxy far, far away in 1977 made him one of Hollywood’s biggest badasses and sexiest men alive. He had a small part in Apocalypse Now, but his return as the “stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking, nerf herder” in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi was huge. The same goes for the debut of another one of his iconic characters: Indiana Jones.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Eddie Murphy (1982 - 1989)

48 Hrs.

Trading Places

Best Defense

Beverly Hills Cop

The Golden Child

Beverly Hills Cop II

Eddie Murphy Raw

Coming To America

Harlem Nights

A couple of years after Eddie Murphy breathed new life into Saturday Night Live, he took Hollywood by storm with his starring role in the iconic buddy cop movie, 48 Hrs.. In the years that followed the success of the 1982 comedy, Murphy had a string of hits that included classics like Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America, all of which are considered some of the funniest comedies of all time.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Tom Hanks (1992 - 1999)

A League of Their Own

Sleepless in Seattle

Philadelphia

Forrest Gump

Apollo 13

Toy Story

That Thing You Do!

Saving Private Ryan

You’ve Got Mail

Toy Story 2

The Green Mile

There’s a strong case to be made for Tom Hanks’ run in the ‘90s being the greatest of all time. Over the course of the decade, Hanks went from one of the biggest up-and-coming actors in the comedy world to a two-time Oscar winner, a Hollywood leading man, and the star of the most transformative animated film franchise of the decade.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Samuel L. Jackson (1989 - 1995)

Do the Right Thing

Goodfellas

Jungle Fever

Juice

Patriot Games

Menace II Society

Loaded Weapon 1

Jurassic Park

True Romance

Pulp Fiction

Die Hard with a Vengeance

I’m not going to lie, I had to leave off at least a half-dozen Samuel L. Jackson movies from this list to make it fit. Seriously, Jackson’s box office run from the late ‘80s through the early ‘90s is straight up bonkers. One of the best sci-fi movies of all time? Check, thanks to Jurassic Park. One of the most quotable characters of all time? Check, thanks to Pulp Fiction. And that’s just barely scratching the surface.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Jim Carrey (1994 - 2001)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

The Mask

Dumb and Dumber

Batman Forever

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

The Cable Guy

Liar Liar

The Truman Show

Man on the Moon

Me, Myself & Irene

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Majestic

Already one of the funniest names in comedy by the time he took over Hollywood, Jim Carrey became a force of chaos with his trifecta of comedies in 1994. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber all in the same year is straight up wild! But he followed it with hit after hit throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s. Though Carrey’s best movie would come a decade later with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, let’s just look back on that run…

(Image credit: Disney+)

Brad Pitt (1994 - 2001)

Interview with the Vampire

Legends of the Fall

Seven

12 Monkeys

Sleepers

The Devil’s Own

Seven Years in Tibet

Meet Joe Black

Fight Club

Snatch

The Mexican

Spy Game

Ocean’s Eleven

Can we talk about how great Brad Pitt was throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s? I mean, he’s still great today, and some of his best work has been in recent years, but he had a stranglehold on American culture back then. Seven, Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven, and more, all coming out over the course of seven years, is absurd. During the ‘90s, Pitt went from a supporting player to THE GUY in show business.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Orlando Bloom (2001 - 2008)

Black Hawk Down

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Troy

Kingdom of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Okay, Orlando Bloom probably isn’t the first person to come to mind whenever the conversation turns to great runs, but his seven-year stretch in the 2000s is out of this world. From the Lord of the Rings trilogy to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and examples of all the major genres in between, Bloom had hit after hit at the start of the 21st century.

After going through all these actors and their respective filmographies, I’m having a really hard time deciding who had the best seven-year run. I mean, Tom Hanks’ stretch in the ‘90s is in a league of its own, but Tom Cruise also had a firm grasp on things in the era. Harrison Ford kept striking back, and Samuel L. Jackson was just one bad motherfucker.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments below…