After Finding Out Tim Allen Wasn't The Santa Clause's First Choice, I'm Wondering What These Three Actors Would Have Done

In November 1994, Tim Allen, one of the biggest names on the small screen, kick-started his impressive movie career with his portrayal of Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause. The box office hit, which instantly became one of the best Christmas movies of all time, went on to launch a massive franchise and led to the Home Improvement star becoming an even bigger force in show business. But, that wasn’t always the plan.

As someone who saw it in a theater (RIP, Saint Vincent 6 Theatres) and has long been obsessed with the movie, I was shocked when I learned that Allen wasn’t the first or second choice to lead the beloved holiday classic. After learning some of the names who were approached before the eventual Toy Story staple, I have to wonder, what would this movie be like if these household names took on the role?

Bill Murray Turned It Down, But What Would That Even Be Like?

First up, there’s Bill Murray, who had previously starred in the all-time great ‘80s movie, Scrooged. On the surface, he would have been perfect for the prickly and self-centered Scott Calvin before his big transformation, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be. According to The Big Bad Book of Bill Murray by Robert Schnakenberg (via the Washington Post), the Saturday Night Live alum had an “unpleasant experience” in the 1988 Richard Donner adaptation of A Christmas Carol and had “no interest in pursuing another holiday-themed project.”

This version of The Santa Clause certainly would have been different to incorporate Murray’s signature wit and personality. I’m not saying Tim Allen’s character wasn’t sarcastic, but Murray’s take would have undoubtedly been even more sardonic.

Chevy Chase Reportedly Had To Pass On The Santa Clause, Giving Us A Major ‘What-If’

Chevy Chase, who led one of my favorite holiday movies, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, was also reportedly up for the role of Scott when the film was being developed. In a Vulture piece about all the “what-ifs” of the impactful Saturday Night Live alum’s film career, there was a short blurb about Chase turning down an offer because of a scheduling conflict.

Like the case above, I can’t help but think Chase’s version of Scott would have been more sarcastic than Tim Allen’s eventual portrayal. However, I can’t help but think this version, like Clark Griswold, would have been lacking self-awareness, making it an even wilder performance.

Tom Hanks Was Also Considered, And That Has Me Wondering

Tom Hanks would eventually go on to play Santa Claus (and numerous other characters) in The Polar Express, but he could have played St. Nick a decade earlier. During an interview with the Grunt Work podcast (a podcast about all things Home Improvement), director John Pasquin was asked about developing The Santa Clause and the actors who were considered for the part before Tim Allen. One of the biggest names listed was Allen’s eventual Toy Story co-star.

An early ‘90s, pre-consecutive Oscar wins Hanks playing Santa Claus would have been a treat. Would he have taken a more wholesome approach, or would his version of Scott be more akin to his parts in The Burbs and The Money Pit? Loud outbursts, a cup runneth over with sarcasm and manic energy, and that signature laugh would have been an experience.

Though each of these would have been great to see, I’m honestly glad Tim Allen ended up getting the part. It’s just hard to imagine it any other way.