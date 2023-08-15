Why Tom Cruise And Margot Robbie Both Had Insane Paydays For Top Gun: Maverick And Barbie

It seems that Margot Robbie and Tom Cruise have more in common than just their Hollywood A-list statuses. According to a recent report, Robbie, like Cruise, recently traded her upfront salary for a chance at a bigger piece of the backend pie. The dice rolled in the megastars' favor as both Barbie and Top Gun: Maverick had colossal box office successes , resulting in the stars having insane paydays.

Variety reports that the lead of the blockbuster Barbie film is set to earn around $50 million from salary and box office bonuses. This is significant, especially when compared to her previous average salary of $9-10 million per film, as reported in 2020. Much of this reward is attributed to her dual role as the star and producer of this summer's box office-crushing sensation , highlighting a major success for her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which is dedicated to championing women's stories and creators.

With a global box office of $1.18 billion, Barbie is now reigning as Warner Bros.’s second highest-grossing film ever, only behind the behemoth Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. A milestone that will see director and co-writer Greta Gerwig revel in bonuses, thanks to the film’s staggering success.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise's choice to accept a lower upfront salary of $13 million for Top Gun: Maverick paid off, as Insider reports he earned a whopping $100 million after its stellar opening weekend, (the best in the actor's career) , including box office and future home-entertainment earnings. With the film grossing $1.24 billion globally, Cruise's earnings are poised to surpass Robert Downey Jr,’s similar deal, which brought him an impressive $75 million from Avengers: Endgame , thanks to RDJ's 8% backend deal, as reported by Forbes .

Interestingly, securing such lucrative deals is a rarity in an era where upcoming superhero movies are the cinematic usual. However, the Ethan Hunt performer isn’t stopping with Maverick. Sources claim he locked in similar arrangements for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and its sequel.

While Warner Bros. and Robbie’s representatives remained silent on this matter, the numbers speak for themselves. It's evident that the trend of A-listers taking backend deals might be a game-changer in Hollywood. Given the triumphant outcomes for both Robbie and Cruise, it won’t be surprising to see more stars betting on themselves and the films they passionately believe in. After all, sometimes it pays to play the long game in the volatile world of cinema!