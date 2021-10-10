Tom Felton Got Sorted Into A Harry Potter House, And It Did Not Go How He Expected

It’s been a whopping 20 years since the very first Harry Potter film graced the big screen and even longer since JK Rowling’s iconic series appeared in book form, but the magic is still very much alive in many Potterheads’ hearts. While some of the actors who made their big start by playing one of the witches or wizards on screen have distanced themselves from the wizarding world (with some avoiding even rewatching the films ) , star Tom Felton is not one of them. In fact, he's still very much into the fandom. Felton even recently got sorted on the Wizarding World website ; unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.

In celebration of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s 20th film anniversary, Tom Felton underwent the rigorous (OK, not so much) Hogwarts House sorting process and filmed his reaction for fans to see on his Instagram . Even though Felton plays one of the most well-known Slytherins to attend Hogwarts during the Harry Potter era, Draco Malfoy, the actor himself ultimately gets sorted into Gryffindor, Malfoy’s rival house . You can check out the damning proof below, as well as Felton’s crushed reaction to the news:

It’s pretty clear that Tom Felton both hoped and expected to be put in Slytherin ; the star is wearing his intended house’s colors of green and silver and you can even peep a Slytherin house flag hanging on the wall in the background. Felton certainly looks like a grown up Draco Malfoy with some serious alumni school spirit - he even says he actually is Malfoy in a muggle costume, and fans aren’t hating it.

Harry Potter and Tom Felton fans in the comments were both excited and full of comforting words for the seemingly crushed actor. In fact, a lot of comments noted that he’ll always be considered a Slytherin to them. Of course, “Your father will hear about this!” jokes have been running rampant in the comment sections too, as the actor's famous line from the franchise will probably follow him throughout his life.

Tom Felton’s on-screen bestie in the Harry Potter series Goyle, played by Josh Herdman, even commented on this sorting video and admitted he was sorted into Gryffindor, too. It seems the men of Slytherin aren’t as cunning as they were on the big screen and are more of the chivalrous type in real life. Fans found the two's new Hogwarts house arrangements more than just a little humorous; one commenter wrote they felt bad for laughing as hard as he did, and another said they believed the test just must be broken.