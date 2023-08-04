Tom Felton Still Thinks He Should Have Been Cast As Ken, And This Harry Potter Turned Barbie AI Art Supports Him

It’s been a couple of weeks now since Barbie hit theaters but the world is largely still seeing pink. Barbie is an absolute blockbuster that is all but certain to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office this weekend. It’s such a good film that a lot of other actors are very jealous they’re not in it. Tom Felton recently pointed out what a good Ken he would have made, and now AI has shown how right he is.

Back when Barbie was first hitting theaters Tom Felton jokes that his look as Draco Malfoy and Ryan Gosling’s version of Ken bore more than a passing resemblance. At the time Felton joked that he was upset he didn’t get a callback, but now the actor has even more proof of how well he might have pulled off being a Ken. Felton shared an image from the_ai_dreams, which previously went viral showing off what the cast of Friends would look like as children, which put the entire Harry Potter cast in Barbie pink, and yeah, Felton works.

Pink has been the color of the day thanks to Barbie. Lots of people are still dressing up in pink to go see the movie. It’s certainly not a color that we see that often, certainly not in this level of abundance. But the cast of Harry Potter, as it turns out, pulls it all off pretty well.

I mean, this Draco in pink absolutely looks like the most evil Ken imaginable, a #sLYTHERKeN, as Felton called it when he initially posted the picture that showed the similarities between them. But maybe that’s why it works. There must be a truly evil Ken out there, right? If there is a Barbie sequel, and with a box office like the one it is seeing, that seems all but certain, maybe an evil Ken is exactly what that movie will need. They should keep Tom Felton on speed dial just in case.

If there were a Barbie sequel, it would almost certainly introduce new Barbies and new Kens, and considering how much everybody seems to love the new film, the line of stars looking to get those roles would probably be quite long. Of course, despite the fact that Barbie is making the sort of money Scrooge McDuck could swim in, it’s far from a sure thing a sequel will be happening, at least anytime soon. Co-writer and director Greta Gerwig is already set to make a Narnia movie for Netflix, and one assumes that WB will want her back to help make sure the lightning of the first movie strikes again. Tom Felton may want to temper his future Ken expectations.