Barbie Fans Are Going Viral On TikTok For Wearing Elaborate Outfits To The Theater, And I'm So Here For It

Barbie is finally here, and as audiences flock to theaters to see one of the most anticipated 2023 new movie releases , people are seriously going all out. If you haven’t gone already, you may want to anticipate seeing a sea of pink during your showing, because lots of people are dressing up just to go see Greta Gerwig’s summer flick. You have to check out all the TikTok videos showcasing what outfits fans are going in for Barbie!

After critics have been gushing about Barbie , the movie is expected to have a massive weekend as people really make an outing out of checking out the movie. Just look at this TikTok of a pair of movie fans who went to their showing in ballgowns for the occasion:

Pretty amazing, huh? I don’t even think the MCU has ever inspired this much commitment at movie theaters. Those girls went completely all out, but it seems the most common for audiences to come dressed in pink or Barbiecore outfits to emulate the affair. Here’s another viral one where a fan touted her Barbie poster by taking videos around the theater while dressed in a pink outfit and visor that looks straight out of the Barbie movie.

What’s fun about this assignment that Barbie fans have been creating for themselves to elevate the experience of seeing the movie is that there are so many ways to be Barbie. The Mattel doll has been around since 1959, and across loads of lines over the years has worn just about everything under the sun, along with being a host of professions.

The trend is certainly helped by the fact that the Barbie cast list is extremely diverse and has teased the world of Barbie Land, where people of all ethnicities, body types and sexualities are named Barbie and Ken. If the marketing had not teased Barbie as an inclusive movie where more than just blonde women could be Barbie, we probably wouldn’t be seeing all this fun around just about everyone becoming Barbie and Ken to see the movie. Here’s another video:

As you get ready for Barbie, you can check out CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast interview with director Greta Gerwig , where she talks about the making of the film for 30 minutes. The ReelBlend interviewers Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy also showed up in Barbiecore pink suits for the affair. Now, for one more TikTok: