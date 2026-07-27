I Can't Believe How Honest Tom Holland Just Got About How Bad Some Of His Movies Are

We are currently right in the middle of our Tom Holland summer, following the release of The Odyssey on the 2026 movie calendar, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s theatrical debut just days away. Holland’s been a busy man, doing press for both films, and while he may have Zendaya to keep him from dropping Spidey spoilers, nobody was there to save him when he got candid (possibly too candid) about some of his past movies not being very good.

Tom Holland is donning the Spider-Man suit for his seventh MCU movie (eight if you count the mid-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage), with his appearances overlapping with the work he’s doing for Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic The Odyssey. it’s seemingly an embarrassment of riches for the actor — and possibly exhausting. Holland visited the Dish podcast, where he was asked how he was handling such a busy time. He said:

To be honest, I'm absolutely loving it. I think when you're doing press for movies that you're really proud of, it's really easy. Because, when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you're not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go and see it. You know, I've had experiences before when people say like, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind you're like, ‘You shouldn't, ‘cause it's shit.’

My jaw is on the ground. I’m not sure you’re supposed to be that honest! However, Tom Holland is known for having loose lips — he’s been