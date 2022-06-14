Top Gun: Maverick May Have Lost To Jurassic World Dominion At The Box Office This Week, But It Did Hit Another Milestone Domestically

Top Gun: Maverick is in the middle of its third week in theaters, and it continues to be a commercial powerhouse. Sure, with the arrival of Jurassic World Dominion, it’s no longer at ranks at the top of the box office hierarchy, though that’s to be expected whenever a new, major blockbuster hits the scene. In any case, Maverick is still shining on that front in a different way, as the Tom Cruise-led sequel is now 2022’s highest-grossing domestic release yet.

As of this writing, Top Gun: Maverick has made roughly $401.8 million domestically, soaring past the $398 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected in stateside theaters. Per Variety, Maverick is only the second movie to cross $400 million domestically; Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first to so with its $804.7 million haul. Granted, there are many more high-profile movies left to come out this year that could knock Maverick out of the #1 domestic spot, but for now, the reunion with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is sitting comfortably there.

This is yet another impressive box office accomplishment under Top Gun: Maverick’s proverbial belt. The sequel had already shined through both delivering the best opening weekend for a Tom Cruise movie, as well as becoming the biggest domestic hit of the actor’s career, an honor that was previously held by 2005’s War of the Worlds. Maverick also soared past 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbeans: At World’s End to become the best-performing movie to open during the Memorial Day weekend.

Switching to Top Gun: Maverick’s international numbers, the movie has collected $362 million, bringing its worldwide total to $763.8 million. As such, it ranks as the third highest-grossing movie across the world, trailing only behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $931 million and The Batman’s $770.3 million. Looking those numbers, it won’t be much longer until Maverick overtakes The Batman, though it seems unlikely the sequel will be able to catch up with Doctor Strange’s second solo adventure in the MCU.

As if box office glory wasn’t enough, Top Gun: Maverick has also cemented itself as a critical hit. It rocks a 97% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 99% Audience Score. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg awarded Maverick 4 out of 5 stars in his review, calling it “a movie that feels like it is the best version of itself, and it's a thrill.” Along with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their respective roles from the original Top Gun, Maverick’s cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbara, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez. Joseph Kosinski directed the feature, and Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie all worked on the script.

Should Top Gun: Maverick hit any other box office milestones during the remainder of its theatrical run, CinemaBlend will let you know. Until then, you can get the lay of the rest of this year’s cinematic land by looking through the 2022 movie releases lineup.