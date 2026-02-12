Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opens Up About Catching 'Very Hurtful' Flak During Early Romance With Younger Hubby Nick Jonas

There must be countless diaries tucked away in garages from the early 2000s with “Mrs. Nick Jonas” written in cursive all over them, but it was Priyanka Chopra who earned the title of the singer/actor’s other half back in 2018. They’ve been together for eight years now and share a young daughter together, but their relationship hasn’t been bulletproof to public backlash in the past, and Chopra Jonas just opened up about it.

Chopra Jonas has been a busy lady recently from filming her first Indian movie in years, Varanasi and having a swashbuckling adventure on the 2026 movie release schedule set to come out later this month. In a new interview with Variety, she tackled the topic of her relationship with Nick Jonas, saying this:

I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it — different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.

Like many couples in Hollywood, over the years Priyanka and Nick have been the subject of rumors such as theories that they are a PR couple or are facing marital problems behind the scenes. Chopra Jonas responded to the subject by saying it’s the choice of others if they “want to keep waiting for it to implode,” but as far as she’s concerned she’s “stopped thinking about it.”

In regards to their age gap, Chopra Jonas is a decade older than her husband. When they met, she was 35 and he was 25. Previously, she’s said that when she first met him she too “judged the book by the cover” and declined dating him before realizing he’s a “a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old’s body”. Here are more new comments about her husband:

We got married really quick, within six months of meeting. When I first married him, I didn’t know if it was even real. This part of him. Because I was like, ‘This is crazy. This is put on.’ But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day in a profession which requires you to pivot and become whatever you need to put on. He’s constantly sincere. His whole day, whatever the conversation is, he is sincere. He started working when he was really young. His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it’s such a disarming quality about him.

When Nick Jonas proposed to his wife, he apparently told her she checked all of his boxes, and later the pair got matching tattoos of a checkmark in a box (Priyanka has it behind her ear and Nick has it on his arm). The former Bollywood actress recalls not being sure if her husband’s sincerity was “even real” when they were in the early days of their relationship, but thankfully she’s been proven wrong time and time again. As Chopra Jonas also said:

He doesn’t feel the need to deviate from that sincerity for anything or anyone. He is himself and comfortable in it, and I really learned how to be a lot more comfortable in my awkwardness and my insecurities since I got married to him. It really continues to be inspiring to me, this sincerity. We don’t see it often enough anymore, that deep truth when you just start talking to someone. You’re like, ‘Oh, this person is completely transparent.’

Nick Jonas just released his fifth solo album Sunday Best last week, which Chopra Jonas celebrated by posting this sweet tribute to her husband as well. Check it:

How sweet are these two? Along with listening to new Nick Jonas tunes, you can check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new movie, The Bluff, available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription on February 25 and get ready for her movie with RRR writer/director, coming to theaters on April 7, 2027.