Why The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Success Was A ‘Surprise,’ And Why She’s Calling It Quits

There’s no questioning the success of The Kelly Clarkson Show — the 24 Daytime Emmys speak for themselves — and that was one of the main reasons it was so surprising to hear that the American Idol alum has chosen to end the show at the end of the season currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule. Sources say there’s one aspect of the talk show’s success that surprised Kelly Clarkson and ultimately may have led to this decision.

A lot has happened in Kelly Clarkson’s life over the past year, and the conclusion of her eponymous talk show comes after incessant rumors that the singer wanted to leave television — rumors that continued even after we learned that her absences from The Kelly Clarkson Show were due to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s declining health. According to an insider, her decision to end the show had been brewing for a while. The source told US Weekly:

Kelly didn’t realize how all-consuming the show would be. It’s her entire life.

Kelly Clarkson has been candid about how demanding her talk show schedule is, saying during a concert last spring that it prevented her from playing as many concerts as she’d like to. Apparently, The Kelly Clarkson Show required a lot more work than the host expected, especially because she reportedly never imagined it would be such a massive success or last as long as it has. The insider continued:

She was surprised. The talk show became more than she initially bargained for, and left her with little time to pursue anything else.

Official word of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s impending demise after seven seasons came on February 2. The singer said that while she is “forever grateful and honored” to have had this platform, it was necessary for her to now step away from the daily schedule in order to prioritize her kids.

It’s completely understandable that Kelly Clarkson would want to spend more time with 11-year-old daughter River and 9-year-old son Remington after Brandon Blackstock’s death, but unfortunately for the talk show’s fans, that means she won’t even be hosting all of her final episodes. A series of guest hosts have been lined up for Clarkson to take select days/weeks off as we approach the final taping later this year.

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly “excited” about having more flexibility in her schedule moving forward, and she said in her announcement that she plans to continue making music. She’s also leaving the door open for other projects that wouldn’t require a full-time commitment, including being a coach on The Voice.

In fact, fans don’t have to wait long to see her return to the Big Red Chairs. Kelly Clarkson is back for The Voice’s revamped Season 29, facing off against Adam Levine and John Legend in the “Battle of Champions.”

We’ll see former winners return to the stage, and host Carson Daly has promised plenty of other surprises, so be sure to tune in at 9 p.m. ET Monday, February 23, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription. You can also check your local listings to see when to catch The Kelly Clarkson Show in your area.