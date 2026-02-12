So, How Did It Go When Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Showed Up In Complementing Colors In Court? His Lawyer Speaks Out

It Ends With Us was a successful book-to-screen adaptation that released in 2024, but since then, it's mostly been associated with drama between its two stars. The film, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription, is synonymous with the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and actor/director Justin Baldoni. The pair recently met in court for the first time in... matching outfits? Let's break down what we know about the situation.

Blake Lively's complaint against Baldoni started a long legal war that's showing no signs of slowing down. Justin Baldoni filed a defamation case against both Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and the two finally met in court in NYC. Surprisingly enough, they basically wore matching fits.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Totally Matched In Court

Both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively were seen entering and exiting Manhattan’s Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse on Wednesday, February 11th, and there were plenty of fans and journalists. Photographers captured shots of the two stars, who happened to be rocking similar fits. The Gossip Girl star was shown wearing an oversized army green suit and a pink shirt, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

This fit looks straight out of the Simple Favor movies (which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). In those movies, Lively wears similar suits, inspired by director Paul Feig. But it's also an appropriate, professional outfit for her first appearance in court. Funny enough, Baldoni showed up in matching colors. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Image)

I mean, how crazy is that? These outfits really look like they coordinated... which of course we know they did not. Justin Baldoni is shown wearing a coat in the same army green color, and his pink scarf even matches Lively's shirt. These matching looks stand in stark juxtaposition to the ongoing drama between the two It Ends With Us stars. But what went down inside those courtroom doors?

How Things Went In Court

A report by Deadline offers some details about how things went with the It Ends With Us actors at court. Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman said that the meeting was ultimately "unsuccessful", with both teams failing to reach a deal. As such, it seems likely that they will end up having to go to trial and face off in court. While the lawyer said that there's "always a chance" for them to settle, he also claimed that he was "looking forward" to the possibility of a full jury trial.

Given this latest update, it looks like Lively and Baldoni's legal battle will continue making headlines for the foreseeable future. And if they end up actually going to trial and even taking the stand, one can only imagine how viral this story will continue to be. We'll just have to see if the two celebrities end up matching again when they reconvene on May 18th.

It Ends With Us is streaming now on Netflix. Only time will tell how this ongoing situation affects both parties' careers.