Will Ponies Get Renewed For Season 2 After That Cliffhanger Ending? What The Creators Say

Now that Ponies is an early favorite new series in the 2026 TV schedule, of course we’re impatiently waiting for the day the highly-rated spy thriller can continue. CinemaBlend just got to chat with the show’s creators about what they know about Season 2, and we’re more eager than ever. SPOILERS AHEAD!

I had a chance to chat with Susanna Fogel and David Iserson to dive into the new series. From their accounts of co-stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson having “slumber party” energy on set and calling the “challenge” of creating the Cold War-set series a “gift”, I’m not surprised they are as ready as I am to delve back into this world. Here’s what Iserson had to say when I asked for the latest update on whether the show will continue:

Oh my God, you sound like the voice of anxiety in my head… We're very optimistic. We have a lot of great support from our network and our studio who have been like real champions for the show. So, I think we know that everybody, everybody involved wants it. There's a lot of factors when you're making a big international television show. So, our fingers are crossed.

The Ponies finale left us with all sorts of questions Season 2 could answer, like what’s going to happen to Bea and Twila after being captured by the KGB and how Bea’s husband Chris is alive? The creators sound restless to get the official greenlight to get working on it, which is what fans will like to hear. As Iserson added in our interview:

We definitely wrote this show to have multiple seasons and we wouldn't have done a cliffhanger if we didn't feel like we wanted to bet on the show. Susanna and I have a lot of ideas and we've talked a lot with our actors about where they will go next season. I was just texting with some guest stars that we'd had in the first season about wanting to use them again. So, we have big dreams and we're really hoping for the best. We've been really tickled by how well the show has been received by [the] people that we've heard from. And so, my sense is people really like it.

One aspect of the finale we got into during the interview is the big interrogation scene Bea and Twila conduct with Andrei at the end. I brought up how I found the revelations interesting because I don’t trust the KGB agent, but Iserson made a big point, saying that “there's really not a lot of leverage [Andrei] can gain by just telling her something that isn't true” – which has my head turning about everything we don’t know regarding what’s been going on at the CIA.

Fogel said in the finale they wanted to “complicate the idea of a villain” and make its protagonists and audience question who’s the hero and who are the bad guys. Iserson also teased that they plan to “unpack” the other repercussions of what was revealed in the finale should Season 2 come to pass.

Between this new series joining other original shows like The Burbs, All Her Fault, Peacock’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the fact that I’m all in on reality series The Traitors, I’m rooting for this show to continue soon. We’re crossing our fingers with the creators that there's more Ponies to come!