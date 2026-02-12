Keke Palmer's New Movie I Love Boosters Looks Like The Best Kind Of Chaos, But I Have One Question

Last year, shortly after Keke Palmer killed it in One of Them Days (seriously, one of the funniest movies this decade), word spread that she was working with Boots Riley for his next theatrical effort. That crime comedy, I Love Boosters, will be arriving on the 2026 movie schedule before you know it, and there’s one question that I have about what looks to be a chaotic follow-up to his 2018 masterclass in absurdity, Sorry to Bother You.

Anyone who has watched the outrageously hilarious yet thought-provoking comedy probably knows what I’m going to ask about Riley’s new movie focusing on a group of shoplifters getting back at the fashion industry, and yes, you’re on the right track. That being said, I’m over here wondering if Riley is going to outdo himself after giving us one of the most WFT moments last time.

(Image credit: Mirror Releasing)

Is There Going To Be An Off-The-Wall Twist Like In Sorry To Bother You?

The Sorry to Bother You trailer gave some hints that Boots Riely's movie was going to be a thrilling, bonkers, and fresh comedy, but nothing, and I mean nothing, could have prepared audiences for what came in the final act. You know what I’m talking about, right? The whole revelation that there’s a conspiracy to turn workers into half-horse, half-human hybrids called Equisapiens?

Watching the I Love Boosters teaser, I can’t help but pick up on similar vibes to Sorry to Bother You. Instead of LaKeith Stanfield putting on a “white” voice while working for a call center, we have Keke Palmer leading a group of professional shoplifters infiltrating the fashion industry, but the same radical tone and over-the-top personalities are there. I can’t help but think that Riley is going to have some wild twist again this time. I’m not saying it’s going to be horse people again (I would be so down), but I don’t think this is going to be a straightforward affair either.

(Image credit: Neon)

This Movie Looks So Chaotic, And I’m All For It

I don’t want anyone getting the impression that I’m just looking forward to this movie because I’m convinced there’s going to be some kind of big twist involving hybrid humanoids, because that’s not the case. Even if we don’t get any Equisapiens-like reveals in this new comedy, I’m going to be seeing I Love Boosters as soon as humanly possible. Judging by the trailer, premise, and that insanely stacked cast, this looks like it’s going to be the best kind of chaos, and I’m all for it.

I mean, you have Keke Palmer and Naomi Ackie leading a successful group of shoplifters boosting clothes from high-end fashion companies and selling them to the public for some seriously marked-down prices. You have Will Poulter and Demi Moore looking fabulous. You even have Don Cheadle looking nearly unrecognizable. Sign me up and sign me up now!

We still have a few months before I Love Boosters drops May 22, and I’m going to be anxiously counting down the days (and watching the superb black-led sci-fi comedy Sorry to Bother You again) in the meantime.