Will 'The 'Burbs Get Renewed For Season 2? The EP Told Me Why (Spoiler) Was Left In A Dangerous Situation In The Finale

Major spoilers for the season finale of Peacock’s The ‘Burbs are in play here, so read on at your own discretion.

The ‘Burbs – the TV reimagining of the underrated Tom Hanks film of the same name – is a twisty ride, and critics have been praising the Keke Palmer-led romp. By the end of the eight-episode season, the main mystery is solved, but one story arc isn’t perfectly tied up. One key character is left in a dangerous situation, and it’s hard not to wonder if viewers will see that resolved in a second season. With that, CinemaBlend spoke to the show’s creator about its future as well as the rationale behind THAT character’s fate.

Celeste Hughey Talks About Season 2 Hopes And Putting A Character In A Heap Of Trouble

Unfortunately, Season 1 of The ‘Burbs doesn’t end so well for the witty and heartbroken Naveen. It’s revealed in the finale that Walter (the creepy garbage man) has been snatching up people and, before he can do away with Samira and Allison, the pair manage to beat him before Allison (unintentionally) kills him. What’s later discovered, though, is that Walter was just hired muscle for the real culprits behind the kidnappings in Hinkley Hills – the Homeowners Association, which is led by Agnes.

Naveen gets himself into hot water when he tries to protect Allison by taking credit for Walter’s death during a conversation with his love interest, Kate, who works with the HOA. Ultimately, Kate ends up drugging Naveen, and he’s last seen unconscious and tied up in the trunk of a car driving away from his house. When CinemaBlend spoke to series creator and EP Celeste Hughey, she talked about why it made sense to leave Naveen in such a precarious position while also discussing her desire to produce more episodes:

Yes, I really hope that we'll have a second season. I think there's so much more story to tell and so much more to learn about these characters. And, you know, setting up Naveen to be in peril, I think he's a character that people really love. I think he goes on this, like, really amazing emotional arc and is obviously so funny. Kapill did such a great job. So I wanted to see, like, what would happen if this like character we just see, like, start to have a fresh new beginning, gets put into danger.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Hughey is a major fan of the film on which her show is based, and she seemed to put a lot of thought into the storylines. Interestingly enough, she initially even wanted the show to share continuity with Joe Dante’s film. (There’s also a sweet Tom Hanks Easter egg in the premiere.) So, considering Hughey’s passion for the material, it doesn’t surprise me at all that she’s ready to sit down with her bosses whenever a Season 2 conversation arises:

I have a pitch ready to go for Season 2, whenever Peacock’s ready. I already have ideas of where everything can go and what happens to Naveen. And I would love to see Samira have her own secrets and learn more about her and her past. And there's so many places it can go, and I hope [the] audience will want to have more.

There’s definitely a lot of storytelling real estate for the cast and crew to cover in a future season. I wouldn’t be surprised if fans of The ‘Burbs are now champing at the bit to know what lies ahead for all of the characters, especially Naveen. And, if that is indeed the case with viewers, they’re not alone.

The ‘Burbs’ Kapil Talwalkar Weighs In On His Character’s Fate

I also had the opportunity to speak with the actor who plays Naveen, Kapil Talwalkar, and I couldn’t help but ask for his reaction to the finale. Talwalkar initially joked that the first question he had was, “Do I have a job?” After that, though, the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum got real about how much he knows about what may or may not come down the line:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I read it, my jaw was on the floor. Celeste [Hughey], you know, [the] creator and showrunner of the show, she had sort of warned me to not overreact, because, like my character, I do tend to overreact. And I was freaking out a little bit and asking everyone if I'm actually dead or not, or what is going on? And no one seemed to give me a straight answer. So that's what I know. I know as much as you.

I’m certainly ready for some answers regarding what happens to Naveen but, before that, we’ll need to know whether or not the show itself will return for another season. There’s no telling when a decision will be made, so fans will just need to keep their eyes peeled for updates. In the meantime, check out ‘The Burbs Season 1 now using a Peacock subscription, which will also give you access to the OG film. Also, be sure to check out other titles that the 2026 TV schedule has to offer.