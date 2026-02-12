Kenan Thompson Landed An 'Epic' Buddy Comedy, And His Co-Star Is On Par With Kel Mitchell

While Kenan Thompson is best known these days as the longest-running Saturday Night Live cast member, there are still plenty of people who remember him as a lad when he was working alongside Kel Mitchell on All That, Kenan & Kel and the original Good Burger movie. While it remains to be seen if they’ll make Good Burger 3 following the prior sequel’s release in 2023 or if they’ll go on another break from working with each other, there is some good news to share from Thompson’s corner of the entertainment industry. He’s lined up what’s described as an “epic” buddy comedy movie with someone who’s on par with Mitchell.

Thompson appeared on Fargo and New Girl star Lamorne Morris’ The Lamorning After Podcast to talk about his career and a variety of subject. The highlight of the episode, however, was when Morris and Thompson, alongside podcast cohost Kyle Shevrin, are making a film adaptation of the QCODE podcast Unwanted, which Morris and Shrevrin wrote and directed. Here’s how Morris broke the big news:

Unwanted, the movie, starring Kenan and myself, written by myself and Kyle ‘The Legend’ Shevrin. It’s going down. It’s going to be an epic film. We’re talking about a comedy legend, a comedy icon here is going to grace us with his presence, and he’s putting this thing together with us.

Released in 2021 as an eight-episode action-comedy narrative podcast, the original Unwanted followed two slackers who attempted to capture an escaped murderer for a $1 million reward. However, it doesn’t take long for their plan to go sideways and devolve into chaos. No doubt Kenan Thompson will play the other half of this duo while Lamorne Morris reprises his previous role, but it’s hard to say at this point how the film adaptation of Unwanted will differ from the podcast… you know, aside from being able to see what’s happening.

Variety additionally revealed that Lamorne Morris and Kyle Shevrin wrote the Unwanted movie’s script and will executive produce alongside Kenan Thompson and others. Filming is scheduled to begin this summer, with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Richie Keen directing the feature. So don’t expect Unwanted to be released on the 2026 movies schedule, but I think it’s fair to say it will be ready to go sometime in 2027.

While we wait for more news about what to expect from Unwanted, Kenan Thompson and Lamorne Morris fans certainly don’t need to worry about a lack of content from these two in the near future. Along with Thompson performing in SNL Season 51, he’s also cohosts Good Sports with Kevin Hart, which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription. That’s also how you’ll be able to see Morris play Robbie Robertson in the Nicolas Cage-led Spider-Noir series, and he’s also appearing in the movies The Sun Never Sets and Jumanji 4.