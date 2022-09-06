Top Gun’s Jerry Bruckheimer Throws Back To ’86 When Asked About The Possibility Of A Tom Cruise Threequel
Jerry Bruckheimer gives a nice 1986 throwback to the original film when asked a Top Gun threequel.
Fresh off slugging it with Spider-Man: No Way Home over Labor Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has been riding high after crushing Titanic’s box office record. Its success has led to fans calling for a Top Gun threequel. With voices getting louder for a Maverick follow-up, Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer heard the online chatter. Bruckheimer gave a brilliant throwback to 1986 when asked about a possible Tom Cruise threequel.
The Top Gun sequel was no small feat as the legendary Hollywood producer recalled the film being stuck in developmental hell for years following the tragic death of original director Tony Scott. But things came together after all the important pieces (including Tom Cruise) came through with an exciting story for new and old fans. Despite the sequel chatter, Jerry Bruckheimer was honest with Radio Times about how close (or not) moviegoers are to getting a much-talked-about threequel.
Bruckheimer is seemingly saying don’t expect Maverick and co. to return for another sequel any time soon. The second film took over three decades to get made. Of course, it did take some time to convince Tom Cruise to do the sequel. But now fans are clamoring for another film that doesn’t take three decades to make.
The Maverick frenzy has been fueled by multiple generations seeing the film multiple times. The second film’s cross-generational appeal surprised the 78-year-old Hollywood producer with Millennials and Gen Z taking to the long-overdue sequel. Jerry Bruckheimer was initially worried the movie would only appeal to an older audience. The Bad Boys II producer explained how the sequel turned from a high-flying action film to Summer 2022’s unexpected family movie.
It seemed like Maverick will become a rite-of-passage for a new generation. This will begin a new tradition amongst Millennial and Gen Z dads to show the sequel. Maybe Gen Alpha dads will keep the tradition going with their kids. Hopefully, there will be a Maverick sequel released by the time a new generation of kids can watch the second film.
The enthusiastic response to the Top Gun sequel took Jerry Bruckheimer and the cast by surprise. Everyone involved in the blockbuster sequel didn’t realize how massive it was until the box office gross continued to grow from week to week due to multiple viewings. That proved audiences are ready for more air maneuvers and secret missions.
If you want to continue the family experience at home, you can find where Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick are streaming online. In the meantime, you can still see the Top Gun sequel in movie theaters. There are still multiple upcoming movies premiering in 2022.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.