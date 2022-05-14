Top Gun Streaming: How To Watch The 1986 Tom Cruise Movie Online

It has been 36 years since we strapped into a jet with US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell with his need for speed in Tony Scott’s quintessential ‘80s movie Top Gun, but it seems like the general population’s love of high-octane action drama is burning hotter and brighter than ever before. This could be due to great storytelling, flight sequences, and the career-defining performance by Tom Cruise, or it could be due to the fact we are finally about to see the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick.

If you are planning on taking to the skies once more by watching the original movie before the highly-anticipated sequel launches into movie theaters around the world, then you have come to the right place. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Top Gun streaming and various other methods. Let’s suit up!

Where To Watch Top Gun Streaming

A movie as big as Top Gun can’t be contained to a single streaming service (for now, anyway), and so it should come as no surprise that you can watch Maverick take his renegade attitude and impressive skills behind the yoke of his F/A-18 Super Hornet to the not-so-friendly skies on two of the more popular streaming services around today. So if you have either a Netflix Subscription or Paramount+ subscription, you are well on your way to watching the beloved classic in all its glory. If you have both services, now’s the perfect time to see if your TV still has picture-in-picture technology and have a double-dose of action. (Note: Top Gun is on the list of movies that will no longer be streaming on Netflix after May 31, so you have until the end of the month to watch it there.)

And in the event you don’t have either of those services, Top Gun is available as a rental or digital purchase over on Amazon.

Stream Top Gun on Netflix.

Stream Top Gun on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Top Gun on Amazon.

Other Ways To Watch Top Gun

Streaming isn’t the only way you can enjoy Top Gun in the lead-up to the release of Top Gun: Maverick. In fact, there are a number of different routes you can take on your journey revisiting one of the best action movies of all time.

If you have a 4K Blu-ray player and you’re looking for something to push it to the limit, you should pick up a copy of Top Gun on 4K UHD and take in all the action like never before,

Buy Top Gun on 4K/Blu-ray on Amazon.

But if you’re tight on cash, or just really enjoy watching movies on TV with commercial breaks, you’re in for some good news as Deadline has revealed that CBS will be playing Top Gun as the “CBS Saturday Movie.” According to the CBS schedule, this one-off event will hit the airwaves at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 14.

Want To Get Hyped For Top Gun: Maverick?

If you want to get all hyped up for Top Gun: Maverick before it opens in theaters on May 27, 2022, take a quick look at some of the articles CinemaBlend has published ahead if its long-awaited debut. There is everything from Managing Director Sean O’Connell’s initial reaction after catching a sneak peek at CinemaCon 2022 to a breakdown of Tom Cruise’s training program and so much more. There is even some information on what could be a memorable beach football scene as well as some takeaways from that new Lady Gaga music video.

With the release of one of the most highly anticipated 2022 movies right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get all caught up to speed, and there’s no better way of doing that than by watching Top Gun streaming.