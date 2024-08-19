32 Pokemon That I Would Give Anything To Have In Real Life

For those who know me and for those who don't, I'm a big fan of Pokemon. Whether it's watching the best Pokemon movies or ranking each of the Pokemon anime , I tend to absolutely love this series and consider it really the first anime I had ever watched, even though it was technically on Cartoon Network as a kid. So, in honor of it, I'm going to talk about the kinds of Pokemon that I would give anything in real life to have. Let's get into it.

Eevee

Okay, so let me explain. Eevee in Pokemon is kind of like a jack of all trades. There are plenty of Eeveelutions that I would also give anything to have in real life, but there's really nothing better than having the base model that can evolve into any of the other Eeveelutions out there. Plus, it's cute. It's Eevee. How can you not want an Eevee?

Machop

You know, usually, I'm not a big supporter of Fighting-Type Pokemon just because I tend to lean more towards the ones that are focused on certain elements. But Machop is one of those that I have a particular spot in my heart for as a gym junkie. If I had this Pokemon, they would inspire me to workout every day and probably be the best gym buddy ever.

Flareon

I might be biased when it comes to Flareon, but it's one of the best Eeveelutions. Not only is it cute and fluffy, but Flareon can get extremely hot without burning you, so if you need a cuddle buddy for the night, then Flareon is your Pokemon. And I may have a plushie of one, but we don't have to talk about that.

Turtwig

As someone who grew up with Pokemon: Diamond and Pearl and absolutely loved anything to do with this anime series (especially Sarah Natochenney voicing Ash ), I loved all the starters for the Sinnoh region, and Turtwig was, of course, one of them. Obviously, like most Grass Types, it feeds off of being outside, and when Turtwig is out in the sun, it becomes energetic. Talk about forcing you to get outside.

Pikachu

It would be a sin if I didn't put Pikachu somewhere on this list. As one of the original 150 Pokemon, Pikachu is the face of the franchise, and yes, I cried so much when Ash and his Pikachu went on to win the Championship for the first time ever. But the real reason I put Pikachu is that they are obviously insanely powerful when it comes to electricity. Do you have a power outage? Bam, right there. He can fuel your whole home in the blink of an eye – just don't let it go too far.

Ditto

I remember when I was a kid, I was scared of Ditto – a Pokemon with beady eyes was never my cup of tea. But as I've gotten older, Ditto is actually perfect for the type of person who likes to play pranks. It can mimic any kind of Pokemon out there, so you could use it to play harmless tricks on others. Plus, it can also be pretty cute when it wants to be.

Rotom

At-home tech support all the time! Rotom is another Electric-Type Pokemon that is able to basically possess any type of electrical device, but it can also transform into various different appliances and use those types to influence what moves he can do. Like if Rotom transforms into a Laundry Machine, they can use water moves. That's cool.

Happiny

Happiny is a Pokemon that a lot of people don't remember because it was a big one during Sinnoh but ended up not being featured as much in later iterations of the series. However, Happiny is the cutest little Pokemon and is the form before Chansey, so when it evolves, you'll get at-home healing. However, I put Happiny down first because not only is it sweet, it's super strong. Like, it can lift up anything.

Bulbasaur

I can't tell you how many times I have seen Bulbasaur in the Pokemon franchise. Pokemon is part of the original set that was released to the public back in the 1990s, but it has remained one of the most popular ones. And, of course, as an OG-Grass Type, Bulbasaur is fantastic with anything outdoors – as we've seen in the anime when it helps out its trainers and owners in gardens.

Sprigatito

Okay, so I may love Sprigatito because it resembles a cat, and it's so cute, but it's also another Grass-Type that's exceptionally useful. The biggest thing about this Pokemon is that it has a particular scent that, when released in a helpful way, aids in helping itself and other Pokemon relax. In battle, it can literally make a foe stop fighting you. Talk about multi-useful.

Sylveon

Sylveon is hands down one of the most potent Eeveelutions out there – because all Fairy-Types are ridiculously overpowered, and I stand by that. But there's a straightforward reason that I'd want this Pokemon out of many others – when you are able to evolve an Eevee into a Sylveon, it means you've reached the highest form of friendship that you could have with that Eevee. This Pokemon comes from the love that you share with your Eevee, and that's adorable.

Jigglypuff

As someone who has trouble sleeping, I need a Jigglypuff in my life, as if I need food in my body to survive. Jigglypuff, with its voice, has the power to make anyone pass out within seconds – before it gets upset that you fell asleep while it was singing, and it will most likely draw something on you. But come on, who doesn't want instant sleep?

Charmander

One of the original starters, Charmander is one of the most-loved Pokemon out there. The Pokemon itself is powerful as a Fire-Type but, of course, evolved into Charmeleon, which later evolved into Charizard, one of the most kick-butt Pokemon. However, the main reason I'd want Charmander is that, honestly, it seems very easy to take care of – precisely because it has a flame on its tail that tells you exactly how it's feeling, and you really know how to take care of it once you know.

Pawmi

Look at this adorable little rodent-like Pokemon. Look at it. I love it so much. Pawmi is an Electric-Type and would be great to help you charge up your phones or your home in a storm or stuff like that, but it's genuinely just so cute you can take it anywhere with you. Plus, from my experience, Pawmi can learn to Dig (meaning it can go under the ground), so it would be great to help your garden.

Chimchar

There are a million reasons to want Chimchar. One is that it is adorable, but it's remarkably powerful for a Fire-Type once you're able to train it and evolve it properly. However, even at its lowest form, Chimchar is agile and quicker than most other Pokemon, so in battle, it would be the best one to use if you're trying to get one quick jab in at the last minute.

Litten

I'll be honest and blatantly say that I love Litten for the fact that it reminds me of a black cat. But, like many other Pokemon I would want, Litten is also a Fire-Type and is able to use the hairballs it collects in its stomach to spit them out into fireballs, and yes, I know that sounds gross, but also so cool. Also, Litten is perfect for introverted people, as it likes solitude.

Squirtle

I could go on for hours about Squirtle. Any time I look at this Pokemon, I think of watching the first Pokemon film and feeling like a kid all over again because Squirtle always seems to be having a good time. And for me, I'd love to have a Squirtle as a swimming buddy. Every time I see this Pokemon, it's always in some form of water, and I can use that companionship when I go to the beach.

Pidgeot

Pidgeot is the final form of Pidgey, another Gen 1 Pokemon, and personally, I put it on here to be able to fly anywhere. Pidgeot is enormous, and if you have a strong enough connection, it will fly you anywhere, as seen in the anime. Not only that, but it's insanely fast as well, so you'll be able to get where you want to go quicker.

Espeon

There are a total of eight Eeveelutions, but Espeon is definitely one of my favorites. Yes, it does look like a cat, so it certainly wins in the looks department, but Espeon is also a Psychic-Type, so inherently, it's extremely powerful. of course, Espeon evolves with high friendship with its trainer, so you know that it loves you deeply.

Butterfree

I would not usually put an Insect-Type Pokemon because personally, I find most of them to be completely useless. However, Butterfree is the exception because it's really helpful when it comes to gardens. Butterfree has unique types of wings that allow it to collect honey and nectar even when it's raining, so for the gardener out there, this is your type of Pokemon.

Hisuian Growlithe

Is Growlithe on its own fine? Of course, it is. But is Hisuian Growlithe even cuter and reminds me of a distinguished gentleman? Yes. This version is a different form of Growlithe, which, no matter what form, is extremely loyal. It's strong and will follow any order it gives you as long as you're close enough to it. It's basically the Pokemon version of a German Shepherd.

Tropius

Who doesn't want free bananas? Tropius is basically a walking tree that supplies bananas on its neck but is also able to fly despite its large frame, so of course, it has to be on here. We love multifunctional Pokemon.

Piplup

Piplup is a starter Pokemon from Sinnoh and is an example of a Water-Type that, if trained well, can indeed be a showstopper. Piplup is also a great swimmer and can dive underwater for extended periods of time in order to hunt, so if you're looking for a fishing buddy, Piplup is the way to go.

Arcanine

Arcanine is the evolved version of Growlithe and is basically Growlithe but better and faster. So much faster. In fact, according to Bulbapedia (the Pokemon online database), it can run 6200 miles in 24 hours. Yeah. Try and beat that. You can go anywhere with this Pokemon

Pachirisu

Pachirisu is excellent for two things – electricity and dashing, which it can use to help others. Pachirisu also happens to be related in some way to Pikachu, so you'll find that it can develop a lot of the same powers as Pikachu can. Plus, I think it's just cuter in general.

Cubone

Okay, so my reasons for Cubone aren't because it's useful. It's a fine Pokemon. But truthfully, Cubone just needs a hug. If you know its Pokedex entry, you'd know that Cubone is so sad that the skull on its head is actually from a deceased relative – its mother. Like, come on. How can you not want to give any kind of Cubone love after hearing something like that?

Buneary

Buneary is one of those Sinnoh Pokemon that has cemented itself into my mind. Not only is it cute and looks like a bunny, but it's also a great Pokemon to have if you want one that doesn't look powerful but is actually remarkably good. Buneary can hop high and hit hard. You'd have the best guard on your hand with this Pokemon.

Alakazam

Because who wouldn't want an all-powerful Psychic-Type Pokemon that can literally teleport anywhere? Alakazam may look less cute or be super friendly, but if you train it well, it can be your best Pokemon ever, and I stand by that.

Chikorita

Chikorita is a starter Pokemon and is honestly often forgotten about, which I find just rude. It's sweet and kind and has a soothing scent that can calm Pokemon in battles, which is always a win.

Snorlax

Do I even need to get into why Snorlax is a great Pokemon to have? Besides its large stature, the naps you could take on this Pokemon's stomach would be fantastic. You would have the comfiest bed of your life.

Lucario

Lucario is a great Fighting/Steel-Type Pokemon, and I'll be honest – it would just be cool to have it. It's fast, strong, and will defend its trainer so well. Not only that, it can understand human speech, so you'd be able to communicate with it, unlike most other Pokemon.

Shuppet

Shuppet is for my homies with negative emotions because sometimes, we all have them. The Pokemon is a Ghost-Type that absorbs emotions from people who are going through them, like jealousy or anger, and often makes the person feel a lot better. I know I could have used a Shuppet many times in my life.