We're Getting An Unexpected M3GAN Spinoff, And I Actually Might Be More Excited For It Than The Sequel

With tons of super dark horror movies in recent years, I had a blast with 2022’s M3GAN, a campy slasher about a killer A.I. doll from both Jason Blum and James Wan. At the beginning of the year, it was announced that a M3GAN sequel was officially on the way in 2025, but now we’ve learned a spinoff is also on the way from the same producers. While I was hyped already for what the future holds for M3GAN 2.0 , this latest project might actually have me more amped! Let’s talk about it.

What Is The M3GAN Spinoff?

It was announced on Thursday that James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse are teaming up once again to make a movie called SOULM8TE. Per a press release from Blumhouse, the movie will “expand” the M3GAN universe. Oh, and it already has a release date for January 2, 2026.

SOULM8TE is being described as an “erotic thriller” about another A.I. android. However, this time, rather than it being in the form of a girl meant to be a companion to other children, this movie will take a much more adult approach. SOULM8TE will revolve around a grieving man who has recently lost his wife. In an effort to cope with the loss, he turns to an A.I. doll of his own, but takes things too far when he tries to fill the hole with the android. The movie will be directed by Kate Dolan, who shared that she views the movie as an “exploration of relationships and loneliness.”

Why SOULM8TE Might Actually Be More Exciting Than M3GAN 2.0

When I watched M3GAN back when it was released, I remember finding it to be a fun genre movie to pass the time, but in terms of depth… it was lacking. Now, that’s totally fine. I don’t mind turning off my brain every once in a while for a horror flick, but SOULM8TE seems like it could have the elements I was missing about M3GAN.

Not only does SOULM8TE’s plotline have more meat to it than M3GAN, reading to me as a new spin on the Chucky movies for the A.I. generation, but there’s also some added heart there baked into it. The spinoff sounds like Black Mirror meets Her, and I’m all for it! Also, I like the idea of it being a more adult horror movie.

For one, I think it'd be interesting for the movie to explore how this widower could perhaps be using the seduction of an A.I. sex doll to mask the grief of his loss, but also to give us a grittier version of M3GAN! I think many would agree that the Blumhouse movie went rather softball with its thrills and kills. SOULM8TE offers the chance for the universe to take a more mature (and bloody) turn! It allows its filmmakers to keep M3GAN lighter and more campy, and then take the concept to a whole new level for the spinoff.

As we anticipate the two M3GAN movies among upcoming horror movies , you can watch the original M3GAN (and the unrated cut ) now with a Peacock subscription .