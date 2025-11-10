The Upcoming Mario And Zelda Movies Have Me All Nostalgic, And This Game Boy LEGO Set Is Scratching The Itch
Portable LEGO Power!
For those of us who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, a Nintendo Game Boy was either a prized possession or something we begged our parents to buy every Christmas and birthday. With its “Portable Power” catchphrase, a collection of great games, and some nifty accessories, there was a lot to love. That said, it’s easy to see how an entire generation is nostalgic for this awesome piece of gaming history, especially with some Nintendo staples being adapted into upcoming video game movies.
With the hotly anticipated Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the live-action Legend of Zelda film both set to hit the big screen in the coming years, I’ve been taking a trip down memory lane. This has led me to this incredible and faithful LEGO recreation, which is available to purchase through Amazon.
This LEGO Set Brings Some Portable Power
You can’t power it up and spend hours (and a handful of batteries) playing Tetris or other legendary games, but this Game Boy LEGO set brings the portable power… of nostalgia. I mean, it looks exactly like the handheld system that sold approximately 100 million units, per Nintendo.
With so many authentic details, including the D-pad, the A and B buttons, and that signature grey finish, it looks and feels like the Game Boy many of us carried everywhere and played all the time (or at least when we had overhead lights). Clocking in at 421 pieces, it’s easy to see that no detail, no matter how minute, was overlooked in this faithful recreation.
It Even Comes With Game Paks And Swappable Screens
The Game Boy body is great and all, but this LEGO set also includes some other great touches in the form of two Game Paks – Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – and interchangeable screens with that iconic Game Boy green screen. There are screens for both games, as well as one featuring the Game Boy boot screen.
These games don’t work (you can play them with a Nintendo Switch Online membership), but they would look so cool next to a retro gaming collection or next to some home consoles. Plus, those swappable screens just push this over the edge.
This Must-Have Holiday LEGO Set Won’t Break The Bank
When the Game Boy was first released back in 1989, it cost $89.99, which was an absolute bargain. Well, this LEGO recreation is even cheaper than that. It currently runs for $59.99, making it not only a great gift in terms of nostalgic value, but also in terms of cash value.
This brilliant and faithful recreation of a piece of gaming lore is the perfect gift this holiday season. It might be too big for a stocking-stuffer, but I know a lot of gamers out there would love to have this around.
As someone who has plenty of space on their bookshelf for nerdy and nostalgic treasures, I’m going to pitch this LEGO set to my wife and kids pretty soon.
