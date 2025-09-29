I Will Always Have A Soft Spot For Gremlins, And Now It Looks Like I Need To Make Some Room For This LEGO Set

I don’t know how old I was when I first watched Gremlins, but I’ve had a soft spot for Joe Dante’s holiday horror classic for most of my 37 years on this planet. The iconic horror-comedy about a horde of mogwai taking over a town over the holidays and turning Christmas into a hellish nightmare just never gets old, no matter how many times I watch it. And now there’s the new Gremlins LEGO set featuring franchise star Gizmo that would be perfect next to my movie collection and random trinkets in my office.

If you’re like me and are starting to spend too much money on nostalgia (but don’t want to stop), come along. Let’s check out this impressive, eye-catching, and cute-as-hell LEGO version of Gizmo with a pair of 3D glasses.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

For As Long As I Can Remember, Gremlins Has Been One Of My Favorite Movies

For years, my older brother and I would watch Gremlins countless times each holiday season, so much so that it became an annual tradition like 24 hours of A Christmas Story or Home Alone marathons. Though I was way too young to understand a lot of the movie way back then, I couldn’t get enough of Gizmo or his troublesome brothers, both before and after they’re transformed into hideous and chaotic monsters.

To this day, if my brothers and I are all together over the holidays (few and far between these days), we’ll give this 1984 classic a watch and revisit some of the important lessons it has taught us over the years…

(Image credit: LEGO)

This 1,100-Piece Set Recreates One Of Gremlins' Most Iconic Scenes

I’m still not sure if I’ll be traveling down to see my folks for the holidays, but this massive Gremlins LEGO set seems like something my brothers and I would get into while watching the movie. Clocking in at 1,125 pieces, this brand-new set features Gizmo and a pair of 3D glasses that pay homage to one of the movie’s most iconic scenes. You may have noticed they look exactly like the pair the mogwai is wearing while watching Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the night his brothers tricked Billy Peltzer into feeding them after midnight.

Though the set doesn’t come with any other characters (sorry for those holding out for a LEGO spike or maybe Murray Futterman’s snow plow), Gizmo has a great deal of articulation, meaning he can be moved into several different poses.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Like The Movie, This Gremlins Set Isn't Made For Kids (But That Won't Stop Me)

Gremlins is technically a PG movie, but it, along with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, led to the creation of the PG-13 rating. Having said that, this movie is really made for kids, and it’s a similar case for the new LEGO set.

According to LEGO, this Gizmo build is geared towards the 18+ crowd. However, I doubt it’s because of gore or heads getting chopped off or mogwai getting nuked in the microwave (I bet it’d melt though). Instead, it has to be because of the number of pieces and the difficulty of the building process. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m building this with my three gremlins come Christmas.

As I tend to do when writing about these LEGO sets, I hope my wife is reading so that she’ll know what I really want under the Christmas tree this year…