These 8 Black Friday LEGO Deals Make Holiday Shopping So Much Easier (And More Affordable)

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is here, and we have some killer deals to break down. On top of all the tremendous Black Friday entertainment deals and some streaming offers too good to pass up, there’s so much out there ready to be picked up through Cyber Monday. That includes a massive collection of LEGO sets from the worlds of the best superhero movies, all-time great fantasy franchises, and so much more.

As is the case with a lot of the major Black Friday deals this year, all you need to take advantage of these sweet offers is an Amazon subscription, a few minutes of your time, and a desire to buy your loved ones (or yourself) some great LEGO sets for the best price of the year. Let’s break down eight of the best offers we could find this year…

(Image credit: LEGO)

A LEGO Batman Suit Of Armor Is Something All Kids (And Some Adults) Will Love

Though this mech suit didn’t qualify for our ranking of the best cinematic Batman suits, this outfit worn by the Caped Crusader in The LEGO Batman Movie is just too good to pass up. As the father of a son who’s obsessed with both the iconic superhero and all things LEGO, this set is just too good to pass up this Black Friday. It’s not the largest set out there, which is actually really cool, because it can serve as a great entry point into the Gotham and spending hours putting together intricate LEGO builds…

(Image credit: LEGO)

The LEGO Botanicals Bonsai Tree Set Is A Classy Option

My wife picked up a LEGO bonsai tree for my birthday, and ever since then, I’ve been obsessed with the “Botanicals” line of builds. This set, which is heavily discounted for Black Friday, includes three miniature trees representing spring, summer, and autumn. Seriously, look at the detail of each of these well-crafted trees and tell me they aren’t works of art. And coming from someone who’s built one of these already, they are so much fun to put together.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Or Try This LEGO Floral Centerpiece

Though LEGO is typically geared towards the younger crowd with all those great video game and comic book hero sets out there, some builds make great decorations and art for around the house. This is where the LEGO floral centerpiece comes into the picture. It’s a little too late to have this on the Thanksgiving table surrounded by turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing, but it still makes for an eye-catching centerpiece that you can use for years to come. The warm fall colors, those realistic flower pedals, the symmetry, everything about this set is perfect.

(Image credit: LEGO)

What About This LEGO Mandrake Figure From Harry Potter

There are all kinds of iconic creatures in the Harry Potter movies, including the oddly adorable yet incredibly annoying mandrakes. If you can’t get enough of those magical plants but don’t want to deal with their ear-piercing cries, this LEGO set is going to do the trick. This set includes both the mandrake and its pot, and you can keep the pesky plant in its home or out and about (without the yelling). And with a 41% discount this Black Friday, this gift is perfect for all those young wizards and witches in your family.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This LEGO Star Wars Battle Droid Is A Must Have

I’m not going to sit here and act like George Lucas’ prequels are the best Star Wars movies, but the trilogy did give us some really cool characters. One of the most iconic after all these years is the battle droid, which was introduced way back in The Phantom Menace. If you’re in the same camp (or know someone who can’t get enough of these dudes saying things like “Roger, Roger” then this LEGO set is the way to go. Featuring the droid and its STAP (Single Trooper Aerial Platform), this set looks like it's ready to storm Naboo. Just look out for those Gungan warriors on the battlefield!

(Image credit: LEGO)

A LEGO Version Of Pac-Man’s Classic Arcade Cabinet Is More Affordable Than Ever

Okay, while this LEGO version of Pac-Man’s classic arcade cabinet won’t play the influential video game, it would look really cool in a game room or home office. With an addition to detail that’s unmatched, some great homages to the trailblazing arcade staple, and so much color, this set just pops! Based on everything I can find, this looks like a fun and somewhat challenging build that’d be perfect for longtime fans. You’ll just have to imagine getting a “kill-screen.”

(Image credit: LEGO)

This LEGO Super Mario Toad Set Is Perfect For Young Gamers

Though the franchise has never been unpopular by any stretch of the imagination, it’s safe to say we’re living in the middle of a Mario renaissance. With The Super Mario Galaxy Movie being one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming video game adaptations, new games coming out all the time, and more toys than extra lives in Donut Plains 1 in Super Mario World, there’s so much to choose from. That’s where this LEGO Toad set comes into play. Sure, it’s not the most intense build out there, but it’d be perfect for that son, daughter, niece, or nephew you’ve been trying to get into Mario.

(Image credit: LEGO)

If All Else Fails, Just Buy This Big LEGO Box

What do you get someone who wants to play with LEGO bricks but wants to take a more imaginative approach to the toy? Well, look no further than this big LEGO box. Containing 850 pieces, this is the ultimate free-play set that includes everything you need to build vast worlds, wild creatures, and epic situations. This is the perfect gift for the young and young at heart.

These Black Friday LEGO deals won’t be around too much longer, so make sure you buy the set you or someone in your family will like before it’s too late. If you miss out on these sets, there’s always the massive Home Alone build that never goes out of style…