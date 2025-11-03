Great Scott! The Deal On This Back To The Future Lego DeLorean Is Going To Be Too Good To Pass Up

Ready to feel old? Back to the Future just turned 40, and there are so many ways to celebrate the anniversary of one of the best ‘80s movies. If you’re not into escape rooms or just missed the movie’s return to theaters, don’t fret, because there’s plenty of time to pick up a new LEGO set inspired by the iconic sci-fi adventure starring Michael J. Fox as the timeless hero, Marty McFly.

That’s right, LEGO is about to drop a nice little DeLorean set that includes Marty McFly and Doc Brown that pays tribute to Back to the Future and its enduring legacy after all these years. It’s part of the Speed Champions series of builds, which is fitting considering what happens when this time-traveling car gets up to 88 mph! Here’s everything to know about the upcoming LEGO set…

(Image credit: LEGO)

Preorders are not yet open for the DeLorean Time Machine LEGO set, but it won’t be long until this bad boy is speeding its way into homes around the world (if it doesn’t crash into a barn first). LEGO has announced that the 357-piece set (recommended for builders 9 and up) will be available on January 1, 2026, at a reasonable price of $27.99 (plus tax, shipping, and handling).

Compared to some of the other sets from ‘80s movies we’ve talked about recently (the amazing Goonies pirate ship comes to mind), this Back to the Future has a price low enough that anyone can grab one. So, if you’re like me and already thinking about how you’re going to spend that Christmas cash, here’s a good way to go.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Despite Its Small Stature, This Back To The Future Set Packs A Mean Punch

Just like Marty McFly, this DeLorean set is on the small side, but don’t let its size fool you. This thing packs a mean punch. Sure, it’s only four inches high, six-and-a-half inches long, and two-and-a-half inches wide, but the sleek time machine has two different modes – from both Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II – that give you so many options for both play and display.

Though my son is a few months shy of the recommended age, this set is something we’d both like. I’m going to pick this up when pre-orders go live so that we can put this thing together while watching Back to the Future (hopefully, he understands it this time).

(Image credit: LEGO)

There’s Also A More Complex (And Expensive) Alternative

This isn’t the only Back to the Future build out there, as LEGO has another DeLorean set that is available right now. Part of the Icons program, this Time Machine build is bigger, badder, more complex, and a whole lot more expensive.

Clocking in at 1872 pieces, which includes the iconic car Michael J. Fox hated driving, multiple accessories, and two minifigs depicting the movie’s two most iconic characters, this set is massive. However, I feel obligated to point out that the Marty minifig from the new and less expensive set looks a whole lot better than the one included in the Icons build, especially when it comes to his signature vest.

If you want to go back to Hill Valley while you wait for this awesome Back to the Future LEGO set, the iconic 1985 movie is available to rent or buy with an Amazon subscription.