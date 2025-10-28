Hey You Guys! I'm Obsessed With The Details In The New LEGO Goonies Set

As someone who grew up loving The Goonies, I should've been prepared for how much I was going to immediately want the LEGO Ideas Goonies set, and yet, here I am, in awe of it for all of the great details and nods to the film. I used to daydream about joining Mikey and his pals as they navigated through a series of booby traps ("That's what I said!") in an effort to evade the Fratellis and hunt down One-Eyed Willy's treasure to save their town. Looking at the pictures of the new LEGO Ideas set has me flashing back to some of the best quotes and scenes from The Goonies.

(Image credit: LEGO)

First, Let's Talk About The Minifigs

I'm not of the mindset that a good LEGO set needs to have a ton of minifigures. It's really whatever's appropriate for the set (The Twilight set looks amazing, for example, but there are Cullens missing from the minifigs that I wish had been included). Meanwhile, the Home Alone LEGO Ideas set just has a handful of minifigs, and it's just perfect. In the case of The Goonies, the set wouldn't be complete without all of the kids, plus Mama Fratelli and her three sons. So twelve minifigures seems like the right amount, especially when we take into account that One-Eyed Willy is one of them. And it's the little details with them, like Andy wearing Troy's sweater, Data holding the candles/dynamite, Mikey with his map, and Brand sporting his super-cool headband and shorts-over-sweatpants look.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Way The Set Pays Tribute To Scenes From The Movie

I absolutely love the way this set is put together, as it's shaped like Willy's grand pirate ship, but instead of it just being a recreation of the ship that appears in the grand finale of the film, inside, you can see different rooms paying homage to scenes from the movie. Sure, the pirate ship is cool enough on its own, but the set offers nods to some of the best scenes from the movie, most of which don't actually take place on the ship -- like the bones piano Andy has to play, or Data falling through the floor and being saved by his Pinchers of Peril gadget. It also looks like we get a bit of the slide that leads into the cave where the ship is found, and of course, Willy's treasure room.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This LEGO Ideas set isn't the most expensive set out there, but it isn't cheap. Yeah, let's get down to the cost. The Goonies set includes 2,912 pieces and is currently priced at $329.99 when it releases on November 4. That's less than half the cost of the Death Star set, but it's still not cheap. That said, not only are there a lot of pieces, but there's a lot of detail here, and it really does look like a pretty great set to display for big fans of the movie. So if you have the space and the budget, and you're a Goonies fan, you might want to check this one out.

If you've got a hankering for a Goonies rewatch now, the 1985 movie is now streaming with a Netflix subscription.