After Uproar Over Shrek 5 Animation, One TikToker Claims To Have Fixed It (And Fans Are Here For It)

With the lineup of 2025 movies already underway, we’re now being teased with upcoming kids movies that aren’t too far far away. Apparently Shrek 5’s first teaser has already caused a bit of a fan-driven debacle thanks to a slightly updated look for Mike Myers’ returning hero. But since this is the internet we’re talking about, someone took it upon themselves to “fix” the problem, and the results are already winning people ogre.

The Eyes Have It With Shrek 5’s “Fixed” Look

Our first look at the DreamWorks Animation legacy-quel has apparently changed more than what we know about Shrek 5 . According to TikTok user “will.not.lad,” the eyes on our friend here are a bit too close for comfort. As you can see below, a small shift does make a huge difference:

There was definitely an improved fan response to this Shrek 5 revamp, as you’ll see in the comments we’re about to get into. However, there are also those that approve of this change, while also thinking that will.not.lad hasn’t gone far enough.

(Image credit: Universal)

Why Fans Are Loving Shrek’s New Old Look

We’ve come a long way since Shrek 5’s initial announcement , which consisted of a simple, but very traditional looking teaser poster. Those that took the time to chime in on this slight debacle probably know that better than anyone else, as the critiques leveled against the new look are rooted in some deep DreamWorks lore.

But overall, this sampling of sounding off is definitely on board with the TikTok refresh, as you’ll see below:

“why did that actually make it 10x better” - @timothy

“Bro saved the whole movie in under a min 💀” - @TRAPSTARR

“You are correct. They also smoothed out the skins too much. They look way too clean. No more pores, pocks… it’s odd looking.” - @Kitara Gotham

“Ok but now fix Fiona 😭😭 someone said she looks like Ash Trevino and I can’t unsee it now😭😭” - @Sara

“And the nose. They completely changed the shape. It’s originally a more square/cube shape. They made it so much more round and long I hate it.” - @Jacky

“They designed it like they’re part of the Trolls world” = @favoriteshowertowel

“I'm going to cry if they don't fix this😭” - @bawbybeans

After reading that last fan comment, I’m starting to feel a bit of deja vu; specifically localized within the timeframe of April 30th, 2019. That’s the date that marked a huge piece of Sonic the Hedgehog’s history of backlash , with the “Ugly Sonic” trailer making its debut. One huge fan outcrying and release date shift later, we got a more traditional-looking Sonic and a still running franchise of fantastic video game movies.

Now depending on who you talk to, that campaign was fixed so people would complain, only to be validated in their voices being heard. I can’t say that this is what actually happened with Sonic the Hedgehog; nor am I saying that it’s what’s going on with Shrek 5.

But wouldn’t it be a hell of a PR move to get people talking about a “controversial redesign” of your legacy-quel 15 years in the making, only to “correct” it in the name of pleasing the fans? The truth is out there, Donkey, as are most of the Shrek movies available for streaming - provided you have an active Peacock subscription, of course.