The Boys Showrunner Reveals How He Wanted To Use Queen Maeve In The Final Season (And I’ve Got FOMO)
This would have been great.
Spoilers ahead for The Boys' final two episodes.
While there are plenty of comics book movies and TV shows in the world of pop culture, The Boys was in a league of its own. Those with an Amazon Prime subscription recently saw its fifth and final season on the air, and The Boys' series finale was a doozy. Showrunner/creator Eric Kripke previously revealed he wanted Dominique McElligott to return as Queen Maeve, and he told CinemaBlend what his plans were for that character.
Kripke is proud of how The Boys ended, even if Queen Maeve didn't get to appear as he originally planned. I recently had the chance to speak with the writer/producer about the show's ending, where I asked how he would have used Maeve if he got the chance. He told me:
Well, my FOMO is through the damn roof. I've always loved Maeve, and was hoping she'd pop up in one way or another during The Boys' final season. And while Eric Kripke had the same idea, it ultimately didn't work out. But at least we know how the former member of The Seven could have factored into the story.
The Boys' final season had a number of character returns, including Elisabeth Shue's Madelyn Stillwell. And it sounds like Maeve could had a role, although she wouldn't have been back in the action fighting Homelander. Instead her farm would have been a safe house for Starlight and the Gen V characters. While we didn't see McElligott, this is going to be head canon for me moving forward.
What Kripke Previously Said About Why Maeve Didn't Return
The only reason I knew that The Boys could have included Queen Maeve for Season 5 was thanks to Eric Kripke's interview with Gold Derby. In it he revealed that he actually reached out to Dominique McElligott, but it didn't work out. As he said:
And just like that, Maeve's role in The Boys Season 5 was done. Overall it didn't make a huge difference to the core story behind told, although longtime fans of the show like me would have loved to catch up with the former hero. Alas, instead she got to live her happy ending off camera, and out of Vought's sights.
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The Boys' last season is streaming in its entirety over on Prime Video as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It's currently unclear when the next spinoff Vought Rising will debut, but folks are expecting it sometime in 2027.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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