Camila Mendes' Plunging White Dress For Masters Of The Universe's Premiere Can't Pull Me Away From Her Teela-Blue Eyes

Whether you’ve already got your ticket for the live-action Masters of the Universe, or still haven’t bought in yet, He-Man’s arrival is almost here, and the first reactions to the film have been wildly positive on the whole. That buzz hopefully added a veneer of enjoyment for cast members Camila Mendes, Nicholas Galitzine and others as they showed up on the red carpet for the 2026 release’s UK premiere. Though I dare say any event where Mendes shows up in a stunning dress and a key piece of MotU costuming automatically slots as a great time.

The highly anticipated action-fantasy’s UK debut took place at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England, and though it might be Galatzine’s home turf, Mendes looked perfectly comfortable showing out on the carpet in a white/ivory halter neck dress from designer Anna October where the descriptor “plunging” might count as an understatement.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

T'is a gorgeous dress that only becomes more eye-popping with Camila Mendes in it, of course. Not to mention looking comfortable AF, though that could just be naivety speaking on my behalf.

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Regardless, the dress isn't even the biggest hook for all the Teela-adoring fans out there. Rather, it's that the actress is actually wearing her character's blue-tinted contacts that pop so hard in the movie. (As confirmed by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram.) Here's another look, with her eyes more on display.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

Galitzine is said to have been as surprised as anyone when Mendes showed up on the red carpet with Teela's eye color. In his words:

No you did not! It looks amazing. Sh-t. I should have worn my blue contacts! Nicholas Galitzine

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Camila Mendes' red-carpet look is definitely more revealing than her costume in the MotU movie, although that's somewhat only because the character's swimsuit-esque costume was changed for live-action. Not that the Riverdale vet would have had an issue with wearing it. Maybe for another red carpet...

Perhaps unsurprisingly, star Jared Leto doesn’t appear to have attended the UK premiere, continuing his non-publicity run for the Travis Knight-directed feature, amidst rumors that he isn’t pleased with the final product. (FWIW, Knight has praised Leto’s performance.) Whatever the reality may be behind all that, it’s unclear if or how it’d damage Masters of the Universe’s shot at box office glory, as the film is currently tracking for a $25-35 million opening weekend, which is on the lower end for a flick budgeted at more than $170 million.

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Are you Evil-In or Evil-Out? (That joke doesn’t really work, since that's Alison Brie's character, but we're abiding.) Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5, 2026.