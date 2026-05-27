Mandalorian And Grogu Co-Star Talks Playing A Big Screen Star Wars Villain Nearly 50 Years After Watching A New Hope In Theaters
Gotta love this kind of career path.
Not every acting role is destined to be witnessed by millions of joyous fans around the globe, just like not every role has the power to transport an actor back to their youth. However, The Mandalorian and Grogu co-star Jonny Coyne was able to enjoy both of those distinctions as Star Wars antagonist Janu Coin. The English actor talked to CinemaBlend about being so "very excited, very humbled" to be in a big-screen Star Wars movie (one that's crushing in the box office) nearly 50 years after seeing A New Hope in theaters.
First appearing in The Mandalorian's third season as a hologram, Janu had a more direct impact on Din Djarin and Grogu's well-beings in the 2026 movie release, but we won't get into spoilers for those who haven't yet watched. To that end, Coyne also had to keep details close to the villainous vest when I asked whether he knew when signing on for the role that he'd have more appearances down the line. He told me:
If I'm lucky enough to live to be 100, and Jon Favreau's grandson asks me to play a tree (sans makeup) in Star Wars: The First Ewok or whatever, I'd do it in a heartbeat. An erratic, questionable heartbeat. So I certainly get where Coyne is coming from on that front, and I'm not even an actor by trade, or by anything else.
When I asked if he was a fan of the franchise overall, the Blacklist vet confirmed that he was definitely part of the targeted audience for George Lucas' Episode IV: A New Hope when it came out in 1977. Just maybe not the youngest demographic within that targeted span. In his words:
Though the franchise can often be geared for younger viewers, readers and gamers, that's certainly not the case for all corners of the galaxy, nor for all upcoming Star Wars projects. When A New Hope introduced the world to Luke Skywalker and his loyal droids, Hollywood wasn't yet in that mindset, and so there were definitely older teens and grown-a-s adults filling those theater seats in 1977 and beyond.
I can't imagine anyone at the time could have predicted Star Wars would become a billion-dollar industry unto itself, not even Jonny Coyne. (No offense, J.C.) But succeed it did, to the point where, nearly 50 years later, the actor was walking on sets, learning official jargon, and mixing it up with Grogu behind the scenes.
When I asked about the scale of Mandalorian and Grogu's sets, practical and otherwise, Coyne seemed to conjure up some of that wistful magic when he answered, saying:
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To Coyne's point, a lot of TV and movie sets will inevitably feel like TV and movie sets, regardless of how well-designed they are, usually due to cameras (or the spaces required to fit cameras) helping break the illusion. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, Star Wars movie sets can go above and beyond in that respect, to the point where a more full sense of immersion can sink in before reality rears its head again.
Outside of the actual acting experience, Jonny Coyne also voiced how excited he was to extend the Star Wars fandom down to younger generations within his own family, as The Mandalorian and Grogu makes for a big milestone for his grandchildren. Here's how he described it.
I can only (new) hope that Lord Janu Coin wasn't too scary for his grandchildren, and that they don't hold grudges against him for holding Grogu captive for a while. Those kinds of grudges can stick.
The Mandalorian and Grogu is in theaters now, and with more than enough adorable Baby Yoda moments to inspire return viewings. And don't even get me started on Babu Frik and his li'l buddies!
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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