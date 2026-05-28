I Didn't Think Those Marshals Characters Were Dead After The Finale, But Now I'm Worried

Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Marshals are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription.

It was implied that Season 1 of Marshals would end with a bang, and it did as the Weavers made their move against Kayce and the marshals right at the end of the episode. Specifically, it seemed like Cal and Belle were in the most life-threatening situation, as they were being shot at in Marshals’ Season 1 finale. Now, I never thought Season 2 would start, and they'd be dead. However, I am still very worried for them, especially after Logan Marshall-Green and Arielle Kebbel teased what’s to come for their characters.

Previously, Logan Marshall-Green had confirmed that he’d be back for Season 2 (which will premiere this fall on the 2026 TV schedule). However, he did not explicitly state whether Cal was alive. Thankfully, during an interview with THR, he did specifically say that his character is not dead. However, that doesn’t mean he’s doing well:

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I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed. I think I can confirm that for everybody in the damn show, because everybody’s going through it by the end of this thing. I’m hours away of shooting [season two, episode one]. I can tell you that we’re all going through things — without giving anything away.

Now, while Cal is alive, that doesn’t mean he’s not gravely injured or on the verge of death, and it doesn’t mean he’ll survive through the first episode. I do think he's far too important to kill off right now, so I don't think that will happen. However, I do think this shooting could lead to permanent repercussions for him. So, yeah, I’m worried.

I’m also concerned about Belle. To that point, Arielle Kebbel was also directly asked if her Marshal was alive after that shooting, and in response, she said:

I am a part of season two, yes. We start filming [season two] with a pick up of that [finale] moment. My head is so deep into season two already.

Kebbel also admitted that she was more nervous for Cal than Belle, because “Cal is in the front,” therefore, he was “more in danger.” So, it seems like she wasn't too concerned about her character's fate, but she was not confident about Cal's.

However, allow me to state this again: I don’t think Cal and Belle are going to die. I think they’ll live, but I also think the consequences of this situation could be detrimental. That’s because both characters are vital to the Marshals team. If they’re badly injured or really off their game because of what happened here, that’s bad news for the gang.

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So, overall, it is worrying that they were left on this cliffhanger, because we don’t know how badly they’ll be hurt or impacted by these shots.

Thankfully, Kebbel noted that Season 2 picks up “immediately” after the events of Season 1. So, we should quickly learn about Belle and Cal. And we should get to see the immediate aftermath of this wild situation the Weavers have put Kayce and his team in.

However, for now, we’ll just have to wonder because Marshals will return for Season 2 in the fall on CBS. In the meantime, though, you can stream its fellow Yellowstone spinoff, the well-reviewed Dutton Ranch on Paramount+, and you can rewatch Kayce’s show in the same place.