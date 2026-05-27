Of Course, The Kelce Brothers Had To Ask Tina Fey About Dealing With That Timothèe Chalamet 'Manspreading' Brouhaha
This needed to be addressed.
The NBA Playoffs have been in full swing for well over a month now, and fans have been filling arenas to root on their favorite teams. Timothée Chalamet has even been hitting up games, as he’s been rooting on the New York Knicks. During his outings to Madison Square Garden, the Oscar nominee has also rubbed shoulders with a number of other stars, and he recently sat next to Tina Fey at a game. Chalamet’s “manspreading” became the subject of social media jokes, and even the Kelce brothers just had to ask Fey about it.
While promoting the latest season of Netflix’s The Four Seasons, Fey paid a visit to Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast to discuss the show and a myriad of other topics. The conversation soon turned to the viral “manspreading” conversation, which involved Chalamet stretching out his legs while sitting in his seat. And to his left, Fey seemingly appeared to be crossing her legs in an attempt to maintain some space. Fey explained (as can be seen in an X clip) how she really felt about the seating arrangement:
Leave it to Tina Fey to add another humorous layer to this situation. For starters, she made it clear that the Dune star was lovely and, even now, there’s no bad blood there. What was downright hilarious, though, was the iconic Saturday Night Live star arguing that her “big ‘ol can” was also a factor to consider as far as seating went. I don’t know what I love more: Fey’s rationale or the way in which the Kelces erupt into laughter upon hearing the argument. As for her standing with Chalamet, Fey also had this to say:
It’s honestly been hard to ignore Timothèe Chalamet during this NBA postseason, as he continues to prove just how big a Knicks fan he is. The past few years have actually seen the fan-favorite actor becoming something of a staple at MSG. We’ve even reached the point at which people are asking diehard Knicks supporter Spike Lee if Chalamet might be his “super fan” successor. Of course, the Marty Supreme actor has made it clear that he’s not looking to take any kind of title away from Lee.
This season has been particularly eventful for Chalamet, and I’m not just saying that due to the Knicks just having punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. Many have taken notice of his presence at the games, and several moments involving his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner – who was also present during the “manspreading” situation – have gone viral. On that note, an insider even alleged that Chalamet might propose to Jenner if the Knicks manage to bring home the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.
Of course, fans should take that proposal tidbit with a massive grain of salt. What I’m glad about, though, is to have firm confirmation that Tina Fey isn’t feeling a way about Timothèe Chalamet’s “manspreading".” If anything, I hope to see these two alongside each other at least one more time when the Finals start airing amid the 2026 TV schedule.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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