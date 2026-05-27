Enola Holmes 3's Teaser Left Me With One Big Question (That's Seemingly Unrelated To The Mystery)

When Enola Holmes 3 premieres on Netflix’s 2026 schedule , we’ll be faced with a big mystery and a big life event. In this latest film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, her personal life and professional dreams will get all tangled. That became clear after watching the teaser, too, especially since my biggest question about this movie (seemingly) has nothing to do with the big mystery.

Why Is Enola Surprised By Tewkesbury’s Proposal?

Now, we knew going into Enola Holmes 3 that it would be darker and more grown-up than the two films you can currently stream with a Netflix subscription . However, the teaser makes that fact very clear, as it primarily focuses on the fact that Louis Partridge’s Tewkesbury has proposed to Enola.

It seems like she’s questioning this proposal too, as she says directly to the camera in the trailer:

Yes, I was surprised too.

Well, that’s fascinating, because the trailer starts with them living happily together. So, why would the titular character be unpleasantly shocked by her partner popping the question?

It’s also surprising because this reaction and their relationship are central in this teaser. Arguably, their romance is more central than the fact that Henry Cavill’s Sherlock has been kidnapped.

So, I’m left wondering why Enola was surprised by the proposal. I also can’t help but wonder how his impending wedding will impact the film’s central mystery.

I’m Sure This Proposal Will Have Something To Do With The Mystery

Overall, this trailer seems to highlight two different conflicts Enola has to deal with. One is her impending nuptials. The other is her brother’s disappearance.

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Notably, the footage spends significantly more time covering Enola and Tewkesbury’s relationship than Sherlock’s kidnapping. So, that leads me to believe that this proposal that surprised our leading lady has something to do with the bad things that are happening.

It also seems that Enola will spend a lot of the movie wearing a wedding dress and getting into all the action on the day she’s supposed to get married. So, even if the proposal isn't directly linked to the mystery, the mystery will impact this ceremony, it seems.

Therefore, I have to assume that her love interest and the next step in their relationship will play a massive role in this movie’s primary mystery. The film’s synopsis alludes to that idea too, as it says that Mille Bobby Brown’s character will go far away from London, “where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”